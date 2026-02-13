South African Child's Mishap With 5L Oros Bottle in TikTok Video Cracks Up Viewers
- A child was caught red-handed getting up to no good in the family kitchen
- The kid created a big mess, and his caregiver was able to catch the results of his mischief on camera
- The video showed the child after he wasted a household basic, and it was a viral hit
A child had a disastrous moment that was caught on video and posted on 12 February 2026. The clip of the child who got up to no good was a viral sensation.
South Africans were thoroughly entertained by content about a naughty child. The kid pulled off the stunt and settled in the aftermath.
A post on TikTok by @nombuso448 shows a baby who was sitting in the kitchen with a 5L oros in front of him. The boy had presumably just spilt the undiluted drink, and he was sitting in a pool of juice. The kid was silent and maintained a blank expression, staring at the person recording his disaster. Watch the video of the kid.
Mzansi amused by kid's Oros disaster
South Africa jokes about the naughty child, as many thought the little kid looked hilarious after pulling off his antics. People pointed out how innocent he looked as he silently sat in the mess he made. Most cracked jokes, pleading the boy's innocence. Read the comments below:
mellineybuys argued that the kid was free of guilt:
"In his defence, as he was about to deliver the Oros he almost got hijacked and had to fight for his life, that is how the juice spilt, it's Satfrika after all 🤷♀️"
mwitwa_loves_tech also argued for the boy's innocence:
"Just because he was found at the scene doesn’t make him guilty. He needs some good lawyers😂"
Otieno Onyur was amused by the kid's mess:
"He knows too well that the moment he tries to stand its the end,that's why he's still at the crime scene 😭😭😂"
SOPHIA THE first$$ was defeated by the boy's antics:
"Are you sure children are really blessings from God ????? Because 🤣"
Msomi Onecala wanted to defend the boy:
"Me to my client " remain silent till I get there, do not answer any questions, I am on my way"....my case " Parental negligence, so my client is not guilty your honor"🤣"
caiphus ntipe joked about the kid's mischief:
"Innocent until proven guilty, just because he was found at the crime scene doesn't mean he did it 🤣"
no_73 🇿🇦 blamed outside factors:
"I blame the last person who didn’t close it tightly . Kid is innocent."
