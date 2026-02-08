A woman became a viral sensation after she made sure to show off a luxury brand

The lady in a video was enjoying herself when she got up to dance at a gathering where there was some drumming

All eyes were on the woman when she showed people her dance moves that highlighted the brand she was holding

In a post on TikTok, a woman was doing the most to some drumming. She was making her presence known in a video that left tongues wagging.

Woman shows off GalxBoy purchase in TikTok video. Image: @itss_.kikii

Source: UGC

The video of the woman showed people that she was proud of the accessories she was holding. The lady's display was hilarious as she flaunted her prized luxury possession.

In a video on TikTok by @itss_.kikii, a woman was dancing to drumming at church. The lady got up while holding a hand fan with the GalxBoy logo on it. While dancing, the lady made an effort to show off the logo, flipping it to the right way around while looking at the camera so that everyone could see. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by Galxboy fan

Many people thought the video of the woman showing off a branded fan was funny. Online users shared thoughts on the luxury brand that the woman was proud of. GalxBoy is a South African luxury brand known for creative quality products in the streetwear space. The brand has become a favourite among South Africans as it makes luxury designs accessible to a wider group of people. Read people's comments below:

The video of the woman reminded people how much the elders they know love designer labels. Image: Kampus Production / Pexels

Source: UGC

Pink🌸 enjoyed the woman's theatrics over GalxBoy:

"I'm afraid I'm gonna be like her when I grow up. I'm this kind🤣"

Ms Maredi ❤️❤️🌻 was thoroughly amused by the woman:

"When she turned it, to show us! yasssssss Mama 🤣"

inkani.12 joked about the woman's behaviour:

"Her realising that it's facing the other way around...and quickly turned 😂"

Rabzmonareng remembered her mom behaving similarly:

"My mom wanted to buy a Steve Madden snecker and she asked me “bazobona ngani ukuthi yi Steve Madden?😭how will they know it is Steve Madden)"

Xoliswa Nyama shared her mom's experience with GalxBoy:

"😭My mom once went to work with my GalxBoy bag. When she came home she was so happy. Apparently her young colleagues were complimenting her the whole day because of the bag. 🤣 She’s just a girl too."

Cool uncle joked about the woman's flex:

"That's how competition is created in churches."

SinazoMaka imagined making the same spectacle:

"I can’t wait to grow up and embarrass my kids 😂😭this looks fun."

Source: Briefly News