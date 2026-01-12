A woman shared a video of her pet bird talking to her in a viral video

Online users were impressed by the lady’s parrot that spoke an African language

The TikTok video of the woman sharing her exchange with the parrot and many were amused

A TikTok creator posted a clip of a woman with a parrot. The lady’s pet bird left many online users stunned.

A woman's parrot speaks isiXhosa in a TikTok video. Image: @nonhlanhla_noni_mabaso

Online users could not stop raving about the woman and her parrot speaking vernacular. The clip amassed thousands of likes from people.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @nonhlanhla_noni_mabaso showed people that her parrot can speak isiXhosa. The lady’s bird was threatening her in isiXhosa, saying it would beat her, then later asking for a kiss. The parrot also called the woman by name. The lady had a funny back-and-forth with the lady asking the parrot who it was threatening, and it said “futsek”. The parrot made other sounds, including barking, an alarm and other snippets of dialogue. Watch the video of the woman talking to her parrot below:

Xhosa parrot stuns SA

The video of the Xhosa parrot was a viral hit. People were stunned by the parrot's vocal displays. The talking birds simply echo phrases and sounds they hear. Parrots have limited contextual speech, but viewers could not help but try to make sense of the parrot.

Parrots primarily echo speech. Image: Nick / Pexels

Online users could not stop raving about the pet bird. Read the comments below:

Six Nyamane was in tears:

"South Africa lacks NOTHING. We really have it all😂😂😂"

😇 AMOR joked about the parrot:

"It has Xhosa attitude 😭"

Betty Lingerfield tried to make sense of the parrot:

"Ivy is telling us something there is a car that comes to pick you up and the whistle is the driver signaling to Noni then ,Noni says kiss mama and leaves 😂😂😂😂😂🤔🤔🤔"

lolz🐅 thought the parrot could sound creepy:

"Imagine a parrot elokshini ebusuku ibhabha Ibiza abantu ngama gama (in the township saying people's names at night😂)"

Don Slayzer exclaimed:

"A XHOSA PARROT IS THE FINAL BOSS 😩😭🔥"

KHOKHO* was taken aback by the isiXhosa-speaking parrot:

"I’m the first in my bloodline to see a xhosa parrot 😭"

Nkululeko Hopewel945 also agreed they never heard isiXhosa from a parrot:

"😭😭😭 First on my bloodline to hear a parrot say voestek😭😭"

Mbeko shared:

"My mom's boss had a similar parrot uBloto, yenze ingathi kukhala phone ndibabukele bonke beleqa owgiba ihleke🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Sandile was floored by the Xhosa parrot:

"Angeke shem, the year can end now Nkosiyam."

