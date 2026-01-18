Limpopo Woman Shares Harrowing Experience of Flooded Home After Heavy Rains
- A woman in Limpopo showed people that she woke up to the worst disaster imaginable in her home following heavy rains
- The woman documented the mess that was a result of flooding in Phalaborwa, and she detailed her account of being affected by terrible weather
- South African weather services warned Mzansi about impending severe weather, and the woman shared her experience of it
A woman posted on TikTok about being affected by heavy rains in her home on 17 January 2026. The lady posted videos of her traumatic storm experience in Limpopo.
The video that the woman shared received thousands of likes as it spread awareness about recent flooding in South Africa. The lady's posts amassed thousands of likes after she documented all the damage the flood caused in her home.
In a post on TikTok, @moremipatience said she was traumatised after waking up at 2:00 a.m. to find water running through her house. The woman recorded that every area was wet and practically had a stream running through it. The woman posted photos showing that the water came close to electrical connections. Watch the video and see photos of her flooded home:
South Africa stunned by Limpopo floods
Many people thought the video of the woman's flooded house was harrowing. Online users gave the woman words of encouragement following the traumatising experience. The Limpopo floods claimed nine lives in January 2026.
mxoalpha1 feared the situation could become worse:
"Guys, if there's a river nearby, please normalise closing doors, crocodiles are roaming around, especially in Nkomazi.
Mulayooo💕! said:
"I’d be so pissed I’d even go back to bed because that’s a river in the house what am I supposed to do ?😭"
Lesego exclaimed:
"Yhow aowa lena things are bad shem. Sorry. I know it doesn't even help 😒"
Prophetess N Muyezwa was worried:
"Don’t you have a nearest dry safe place to sleep? Don’t sleep in that place 😩 it’s so scary."
Thabza The Motivator felt triggered:
"😭I know this feeling it happened in 2023 to me it took me a week to restore my place."
Dinah Mahlare wrote:
"These days we no longer enjoy that beauty sleep when it rains😭😭I watch over the window panicking until it stops 😭🙏"
val exclaimed:
"Yoh I relate xem. I remember last year on school nights where this would happen, and I would have to clean fast so I could go to school. I'm in matric this year. I'm so sorry you have to go through this❤️
