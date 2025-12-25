Heavy rainfall caused flooding around a South Coast shopping centre, disrupting normal access and daily activities

A video showing a man wading through knee-deep floodwater to access a shopping centre on KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast has sparked concern and debate online as heavy rains continue to affect parts of the province.

The clip, which has been circulating widely on social media, captured the man carefully walking through pooled water outside South Coast Mall. Dressed casually, he appeared determined to reach the entrance despite the water level rising to just below his knees.

Vehicles were seen navigating slowly nearby, while rain continued to pour, adding to the already flooded surroundings.

The incident forms part of the ongoing flooding experienced in several areas of KwaZulu-Natal following persistent downpours. Low-lying areas, roads and shopping precincts along the South Coast have been particularly affected, disrupting daily life and raising safety concerns for residents and commuters.

Social media users quickly reacted to the footage, with many expressing shock at the extent of the flooding in a public commercial space. Some questioned why the shopping centre appeared to remain accessible despite the hazardous conditions, while others sympathised with the man, suggesting he may have had no choice but to pass through the water to get essentials or report for work.

Others used the moment to highlight broader concerns about infrastructure, drainage systems and disaster preparedness in flood-prone areas. Several commenters also warned about the dangers of walking through floodwater, including hidden debris, open manholes and health risks caused by contaminated water.

While no injuries have been reported as of the time of this publication in relation to the incident at the shopping centre, the video shared on Facebook by social media user Mariana Menge on 23 December 2025 has become a stark visual reminder of the impact of severe weather on everyday life in KwaZulu-Natal. Many South Africans are now calling for improved flood mitigation measures to prevent similar situations in the future.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the flooding.

Ian Liz Stewart said:

"That’s bad. Like Oz."

Pee Jay added:

"Don't even have to go into the sea to swim."

Connie Van Leeuwen stated:

"Terrible."

Mkha Nzimakwe expressed:

"This happened just after I left, and it got me in San Leamer on my way home."

Esme Biddick commented:

"Oh dear, hope it stops soon and all safe and well."

