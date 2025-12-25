Video Shows a Ford Bakkie Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road Before Crashing

A Ford Ranger was filmed driving against traffic on the R40 between Nelspruit and White River before crashing off the road into nearby bushes

Authorities confirmed the Monday morning crash is under investigation, with the cause still unclear and no official details released about injuries or fatalities

The video sparked widespread reactions online, with South Africans raising concerns about road safety, reckless driving and possible medical or criminal factors

A disturbing road incident has sparked concern among motorists after a video surfaced showing a Ford bakkie driving on the wrong side of the road before crashing along a busy Mpumalanga route.

According to a post shared on Facebook, the incident occurred on Monday morning on the R40 between Nelspruit and White River. Motorists who witnessed the scene reported unusual and erratic driving behaviour from the vehicle moments before the crash.

The video shared by Updates with LolahM on Facebook showcased a Ford Ranger travelling against oncoming traffic, causing alarm among other road users. Within seconds, the bakkie is seen veering off the road at high speed before crashing into nearby bushes. The impact appeared severe, prompting shock and concern from those who witnessed the incident.

In the caption accompanying the video, the uploader wrote:

"Nelspruit – [Watch] Motorists on the R40 between Nelspruit and White River reported strange driving behaviour on Monday morning, which led to a Ford Ranger veering off the road and crashing into nearby bushes at high speed."

At this stage, authorities have confirmed that the incident is under investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and no official details regarding possible injuries or fatalities have been released. Emergency services were reportedly alerted shortly after the crash, but further information remains limited.

The footage that was uploaded on October 27 2025, by Facebook Updates with LolahM has since circulated widely on social media, with many users expressing concern about road safety and reckless driving. Some questioned whether the driver may have been under the influence or experiencing a medical emergency, while others called for stricter enforcement on major routes.

Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation while investigations continue. Motorists are also reminded to remain vigilant on the roads and to report dangerous driving behaviour immediately.

More information is expected to be released as authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the crash.

SA reacts to Ford bakkie on the wrong side of the road

The online community reacted to the Ford bakkie, taking to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Real Bhuti'mgidi said:

"I think it's a hijacking. A driver and passenger might be fighting for the steering wheel."

Emmanuel's salon Khoza, expressed:

"So you don't stop the car and check the car?"

Phala Hezekiel wrote:

"This is what happens when a man driving at a high speed receives 'Who is Grace? ' text."

Rinani Ndou replied:

"At least there was no head-on with that oncoming truck."

Siphokazi Maziya commented:

"First things first, that person is driving on the wrong side of the road."

Nthabi Ntha stated:

"Medical condition. The driver was possibly having a heart attack."

Watch the video below:

