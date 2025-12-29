Global site navigation

“OJ Waterpark”: Pretoria Women Turn Flooded Streets Into Hilarious Adventure With Waskom Fun
"OJ Waterpark": Pretoria Women Turn Flooded Streets Into Hilarious Adventure With Waskom Fun

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A woman and two others brought a waskom to flooded streets and made fun of a bad situation
  • The plan didn't work out as expected, but they ended up playing despite not getting what they wanted
  • Mzansi loved their creative spirit and ability to find joy in difficult situations

A clip went viral.
A woman and a young girl playing in a large bucket in flooding water. Images: mablom.mohlala
A woman from Pretoria showed how she made the best of a bad situation. On 26 December 2025, heavy rains caused flooding in the streets near her home in Pretoria, but instead of staying indoors, she decided to turn the flooded roads into her own water park. The video, which was shared on her social media page @mablom.mohlala, shows how she and young friends headed to the flooded area with a big bucket in hand. Their plan was simple but creative.

In the clip, the three of them took turns sitting inside the waskom and tried to push themselves forward through the flooding water. They wanted to use the bucket as a float and slide down the water-covered street like they were at a theme park. The idea sounded good, but it didn't work out as planned.

"Freedom and safety": Woman in New Zealand shows why she will never move back to South Africa

There wasn't enough water to push the waskom along smoothly, and the bucket kept getting stuck. The road was also gravel with bumps and mud piled up everywhere, making it even harder to move. Eventually, they gave up on the floating idea and just decided to play in the sandy brown flooding water instead. Another post showed pictures of them dunking themselves in the water and having fun.

A post went viral on Facebook.
Pretoria women having fun in flooding water. Images: @mablom.mohlala
Mzansi reacts to waskom water park

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook user @mablom.mohlala's clip, stating:

Nombuso Mhlanga KaNyabetse wrote:

"The true meaning of 'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade'."

Sandile Mnyamana said:

"We are black people, we turn every situation into happiness 😊."

Cathy Mokoena commented:

"Some things need you to understand science."

Ally Balla Grootman shared:

"Donald Trump must see this... Maybe he will stop hating the people of South Africa."

Meek Thabiso Meek Thabiso stated:

"It is raining now."

Ntombizodwa Pheladi added:

"Let a swimmer. Nah😅😅😅."

Nisha OM Cool Mary wrote:

"Omg 😂😂."

SA Government warns about floods

According to the SA Government, extreme weather events like floods pose a risk to the health and safety of people. The government declared a National State of Disaster to enable intensive responses to widespread floods affecting parts of South Africa. The recent weather has been brought on by the La Niña global weather phenomenon, which occurs in the Pacific Ocean. With the continued strengthening of La Niña, South Africa can expect higher than normal rainfall and lower than normal temperatures over the summer rainfall period.

"I feel sorry for his kids": SA outraged by video of motorist littering on Cape Town roads

Watch the Facebook clip here.

