A white South African in the Western Cape gave people a description of the fires raging in the area

The man got people's attention by speaking one of South Africa's most spoken African languages in the TikTok video

His post, shared on 13 January 2025, gave people insight into the fires that caused havoc in the Cape

A man posted a TikTok video sharing his experience during the Cape fires that lasted days. The family man gave his update about the disaster in an African language, which was unexpected from the white South African.

A man shared a grave warning about Cape fires in isiXhosa. Image: @mnu_khaya

Source: TikTok

The video of the man sharing his Cape fires story amassed thousands of views. He shed light on how bad the fires have been for people who live in the area.

In a TikTok video, @mnu_khaya posted that the Cape region was all on fire. The man detailed that the fire started near a school where he lives. He said that he had to pack up his wife, children, and their dogs in a car and drive through the flames. He expressed how badly the fires spread all over the Cape. The raging fires were still visible in his background, and they cast an eerie orange glow. Watch the video below:

South Africa appreciates man's warning about Cape Fires

Many people expressed gratitude for the information he shared about the fires. People were mortified by the details he shared about how he had to get his family to safety. Fights against fires in Franschhoek reportedly lasted six days. Bolander Lifestyle reported that the wildfires were contained on 15 January 2026. Authorities are yet to take full stock of the damage caused by the fires.

Franschhoek was on fire for several days. Image: Stephan Louis / Pexels

Source: UGC

Read people's comments about the man who showed the Cape fires below:

Lilah Mahetlane was grateful for the warning:

"Siyabulela sizohlala sikhuselekile (thank you, we will remain vigilant🙏🏽)"

S.Gomba was horrified by how everything looked:

"Yhooo yambi ke le nkosi yam Thixo nceda please (This looks bad, God help us🙏)"

Siphiwo Magqwashe/ Ta C'ra 💞

"Enkosi tatam kakhulu siyabulelal kakhulu uThixo abanenani apho kulemeko yehlikeyo apho (Thank you, may the Lord be with you in these troubling times🙏)"

mindlozi was stunned:

"Yooh kubi mkhaya nibe safe mna ndise Khayelitsha. (Be safe, I am in Khayelitsha.)"

user1386410275452 commented on the fires that ravaged the area:

"Kubi nyani ndoda abantu ngathi abakholwa xa kusithiwa umlilo uyingozi kodwa siyabulela xa nisindile Enkosi sakwenza njalo (It's really bad, man, people like us don't believe when they say fire is dangerous, but we're thankful we survived. Thank God we did.)"

Other Briefly News stories about languages and people

Source: Briefly News