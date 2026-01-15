A young man entertained thousands after sharing his struggle with the intense humidity and soaring temperatures in KwaZulu-Natal

The clip was shared on TikTok, where the creator spoke fluently in isiXhosa to express his physical discomfort, amusing online audiences

Social media users were stunned and praised the man for his impressive language skills and noted how his accent suited him perfectly

A man with a sun-reddened face addressed his followers about the extreme weather conditions in Durban. Image: @tyler._.leon

A local young man gained massive attention on social media after documenting his reaction to the scorching Durban weather.

The video was shared on TikTok by @tyler._.leon on January 13, 2026, where it garnered significant engagement from an audience that was amused by his bilingual delivery.

The clip shows the creator looking visibly red and flushed from being roasted by the warm conditions in the coastal city. Speaking in fluent isiXhosa, he noted that the weather was not playing nice and described the heat as being far too much to handle.

Fluent isiXhosa speaker begs for release from the intense Durban heatwave

The young man humorously pleaded with the city's heatwave to tone down, stating that he was dying from the heat. The young man used expressive language to highlight how the high temperatures were affecting his physical appearance and energy levels during the day. TikTok user TikTok by @tyler._.leon maintained a light-hearted tone, while the effects of the sun were visible on his skin.

Viewers related to the struggle of surviving the humid Durban summer while enjoying the creator's witty commentary. Image: Ninthgrid

SA reacts to the fluent isiXhosa rant

The clip taken in a balcony setup of what looks like a home gained 560K views, 60K likes, and nearly 900 comments from an online community that reacted with pure entertainment, and showered the young man with compliments regarding his isiXhosa fluency. Many viewers noted that his accent was so natural that it automatically changed his look and made him resemble a Xhosa man. One use humorously pointed out that the creator was speaking the language better than their own siblings. Others shared their own experiences with the Durban heatwave, agreeing that the current temperatures are unbearable.

User @Rooikopvandermerwe commented:

"I don't speak an African language, but I understood😂. Watshisa!"

User @Moosa said:

"Your Xhosa name is Masixole👌❤."

User @nomtha 𐙚 shared:

"Where are the people who love summer? Are you guys happy?"

User @Gügu Maphanga added:

"I knew I loved Xhosa, but I never knew I loved, loved Xhosa😭."

User @oyama shared:

"He's speaking fluent Xhosa better than my siblings."

User @leo Francois said:

"The accent changed his looks; he looks more Xhosa."

Watch the TikTok video below:

