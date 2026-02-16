A man and his wife posted a hilarious video of the consequences of their own actions

South Africans were left in stitches after the parents showed that they paid the price for staying out late

The parents, who presumably run a strict household, got a taste of their own medicine

In a TikTok post, two parents showed people that they arrived home and did not expect what they found. The couple was unable to access their home after a fun night out together.

A woman and her husband were unable to enter their own home after groove. Image: Lungilulumanqelekhumalo

The video posted on 15 February 2026 showed a hilarious spectacle of two parents trying to enter their own house.

In a video on TikTok by @lungilulumanqelekhumalo, a man was at his front gate, but stranded outside because his property was locked. The caption detailed that the man and his wife were locked out of their house by their children after coming home at 6 a.m. Watch the video below:

South Africa relates to grooving parents

Many people thought the video of the parents locked out of their home was funny. Read people's hilarious takes:

South Africans shared stories about being locked out of their homes after groove. Image: Aleksandar Pasaric / Pexels

SmehSboh shared:

"🤣Mine comes as a Security Ask for Drivers Licence and check the disk, he opened the gate after we paid with anything emnandi like always we have to buy something like Burger or meat 😂"

nolo❤️ commented:

"Did this to my dad, and he slept in the car, you’re not going to wake me up in the middle of the night 👍🏻"

Sbobo wrote:

"Got a text once from my son asking, 'Where are you guys? It’s late, I’m gonna lock you guys out'. I did not believe it 😅"

Miss Melo reminded the parents:

"Lol there are rules in this house, and anyone who doesn't want to follow the rules can go find somewhere else to live! 🤣"

gerome isaacs said:

"Worst part is calling them to open, and they don't answer their phones... But they are always sitting with it when you're around them."

mashebane0 sided with the kids:

"Well, it's not safe at night 🤷. Besides the rules stay consistent...gate is closed at 8p.m and opened at 9a.m😂"

sandisiwedani defended the youngsters:

"How old are the kids, and why did you leave them alone? The locked coz the wanted to feel safe."

Dimpho K. Ralipolane💕 applauded

"Very proud 🥰 I also locked the gate and the house, and when they came back at 3 am my dad was screaming 'Ke haka mona' not my little brother replying 'No responsible parent will come back from groove at 3, rona re robetse tsomo robala moo letswang' (go sleep where you came from)" 😭"

