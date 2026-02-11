Roedean School of Girls in Johannesburg has been accused of allegedly refusing to play tennis match against Jewish school

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies condemned reported actions as blatant prejudice

Both schools released statements saying they are investigating the incident amidst ongoing community and media scrutiny

A top private school in Johannesburg has been criticised for allegedly refusing to play tennis against another school because it is Jewish.

Rodean School released a statement explaining what transpired regarding the unfulfilled tennis fixture. Image:@rodeanschool

Source: Facebook

Reports from News24 state that Roedean was scheduled to play against King David on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. However, a WhatsApp voice note attributed to the school’s coach and the King David principal described how the Roedean students allegedly walked off the court and refused to play.

The incident drew strong criticism from sections of the community, including the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), which labelled the alleged actions discriminatory. The match had been set to take place at the Parktown campus in an inter-schools tennis fixture hosted by Roedean School for Girls.

According to the Jewish Board of Deputies, which spoke to Newsday, King David School had notified its parent body about the incident and continued to engage with ISASA and Roedean to address it.

The group said it condemned what it described as blatant prejudice by Roedean, alleging that the school had refused to honour the scheduled fixture against the King David girls’ team.

The board added that the alleged refusal to play Jewish learners was deeply upsetting for the tennis players involved and sent a troubling message that hate and discrimination had become acceptable values at the school. It said it was aware of the matter and was looking into it.

King David responds

King David said the matter was being investigated and would be addressed through the proper channels, declining to comment further at this stage.

Roedean stated that it was aware of a scheduled tennis fixture that had not materialised and acknowledged the seriousness of the concerns raised, as well as the distress the matter had caused to pupils, families and the broader school community.

The school said it was engaging with King David Linksfield and ISASA to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the fixture were fully understood and addressed through the appropriate processes. It added that, in line with those engagements, it would be inappropriate to debate or litigate the facts publicly at that stage.

Rodean School denied the allegations of being anti-semitism after allegedly failing to fulfil a tennis fixture. Image: Luke Walker

Source: Getty Images

Roedean denies allegations of anti-semitism

Roedean later released an updated statement denying the accusations made by King David and saying the allegations were incorrect. The school said it had become aware of the circulation of a voice note attributed to a senior teacher at King David Linksfield, which alleged anti-Semitic conduct by Roedean in relation to a forfeited tennis fixture.

It added that, following an internal review, it had confirmed that the contents of the voice note were factually incorrect and did not reflect the documented sequence of events. Roedean also said it had a long-standing inter-school relationship with King David Linksfield and had participated in many events together.

South Africans took to social media to express their feelings on the matter;

@cjd2510:

"Hopefully the parent body of Roedean School will step up and hold the school in contempt!"

@TheEazyEd:

"So you guys couldn't even make ONE phone call to both school principals to establish facts!? One random voice note and you fly with it... all to push this antisemitism narrative that your chief rabbi wants to push. You bore me so much!!🙄"

@Reen6633:

"From a friend... I have read about the Roedean tennis fixture incident. I am not Jewish and have Anglican family members. I am outraged at the anti-semiticism shown by this school. 1. This behavior does not accord with Christian values, 2. It does not accord with civilized conduct."

@BroadattheBoard:

"Discrimination against a school because of religion goes against the basic values of our country."

@lexiloo_h:

"Do we know the names of the girls and who their parents are? Has the school commented?"

@Mofurutshe88:

"Just saw the response from Roedean… now what?"

@z7654321:

"I hope the Jewish school was given a technical win."

@rosa59390:

"Was it a pupil, a teacher, or the school’s decision?"

