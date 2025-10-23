SA Rugby has expressed outrage following the circulation of a shocking video showing a school learner being assaulted by fellow pupils

President Mark Alexander has spoken firmly against the incident, stressing that rugby is built on respect, discipline, and empathy

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has also joined the fight against bullying, sending a powerful message of encouragement to a young fan

SA Rugby has strongly denounced a viral bullying video involving first-team school players, emphasising that such behaviour goes against the core values of rugby.

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander voiced his deep concern following the circulation of a shocking video showing a learner being assaulted by fellow pupils, one of whom reportedly represented South Africa at school rugby level.

“This type of behaviour has no place in society and would never be tolerated in a rugby environment,” said Alexander.

He added that while the incident occurred within a school setting, rugby authorities were disheartened by its association with the sport.

Rugby values are "built on respect"

Alexander said rugby teaches principles that develop young people’s character, including discipline, humility, and empathy and that those who engage in violence or bullying undermine these values.

“Unfortunately, a schoolyard incident has been linked to our sport, but we must reaffirm rugby’s moral foundation,” he stated.

He stressed that SA Rugby fully supports the school and education department in investigating the matter and taking strong disciplinary action once all facts are established.

"Bullies are not welcome in rugby": Alexander warns

The SA Rugby President issued a stern message to all aspiring players, urging them to see the incident as a clear example of what not to do.

“Individuals who engage in bullying are not welcome in our sport. Rugby prides itself on respect and integrity, regardless of its physical nature,” he said.

Alexander concluded by calling on young men and women involved in rugby to “heed this warning”, emphasising that bullying and violence are entirely unacceptable and have no place in South African rugby.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made tackling bullying one of his personal missions.

In a recent clip shared by the feel-good charity TriggrGood, Kolisi, who is nearing his 100th Test cap, recorded a video message for a young fan named Darren, known affectionately as McGuyver, who had been battling bullies at his school. The emotional exchange quickly went viral.

“Tell those boys who are bullying you that I’m coming for them. I’m going to deal with them,” Kolisi said firmly. Stay strong, be yourself, and don’t be scared of anything.”

The message reportedly restored the boy’s confidence, improving both his spirit and school performance and even leading to apologies from his bullies.

Siya Kolisi reflects on his youthful life

