Former Springbok captains have hailed Siya Kolisi as the greatest leader in the history of South African rugby

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner is on the verge of earning his 100th Test cap, having led South Africa to consecutive World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023

Kolisi’s leadership extends beyond the field, with former teammates praising his work ethic, humility, and lasting impact on the team and community

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is widely regarded as the greatest leader South African rugby has ever seen, a view shared by several former captains.

A two-time Rugby World Cup winner, Kolisi is on the verge of earning his 100th Test cap. He led South Africa to consecutive World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023. The 34-year-old made his Test debut in 2013 and has played 98 Tests to date.

Rapport spoke to several former Springbok captains, including Francois Pienaar, who led South Africa to victory in the 1995 World Cup, John Smit, captain during the 2007 World Cup win in France, as well as Gary Teichmann, Jean de Villiers, and Corne Krige.

Pienaar said,

“It’s easy. Siya’s record speaks for itself. He is the best. Brilliant.”

Smit added,

“It’s simple. If you argue against it, you’re a fool,” before listing the team’s many accolades under Kolisi’s leadership.

Teichmann highlighted Kolisi’s tireless work ethic and determination, noting that his commitment has propelled him to remarkable heights. Kolisi has captained the Springboks in 66 Tests, boasting an impressive win rate of 71.2%.

Teichmann, who played 42 Tests for South Africa with a comparable record, added,

“Siya’s influence off the field has cemented his legacy. He’s shown that determination and humility can coexist. He’s a powerful yet modest leader who continues to change lives a truly remarkable captain.”

Krige said Kolisi consistently elevates his performance whenever he represents the green and gold, while De Villiers declared unequivocally that Kolisi is the finest captain the Springboks have ever had.

Boks’ recent success and 100-Test club

The Springboks recently defended their Rugby Championship title for the first time in history and are now preparing for their end-of-year tour in November, which will see them face Japan, France, Ireland, and Wales.

Kolisi is set to join South Africa’s exclusive 100-Test club, which includes legends such as Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, John Smit, Jean de Villiers, Tendai Mtawarira, Percy Montgomery, and Willie le Roux. His leadership, both on and off the field, continues to define an era for South African rugby.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus explained the challenges of planning for milestone matches. He said there were many emotional decisions to make and highlighted the strong camaraderie within the squad.

Erasmus added that it is impossible to plan exactly where players will earn their 100th Test cap, warning that overthinking such milestones could risk losing matches. He said the team would celebrate Kolisi’s milestone whenever it occurs, whether against France or elsewhere.

