Siya Kolisi is set to earn his 98th Test cap against the Los Pumas, but with South Africa’s remaining matches for the year all away from home

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus explained the difficulty of planning milestone matches

Kolisi’s rugby journey has been historic, from his debut for Western Province to becoming the first Black Springbok captain

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been named in the squad to play against the Los Pumas on Saturday, 4 October 2025. He will earn his 98th Test cap for South Africa.

Last weekend, South Africa played their final home game of the year in Durban, defeating Argentina 67-30.

With only two caps remaining to reach 100, it seems unlikely that Kolisi will celebrate his centurion match on home soil.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will earn his 98th Test cap against the Los Pumas on Saturday 4 October in Twickenham.

The Springboks now face a series of away fixtures, including matches against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales.

Erasmus speaks on Kolisi's 100th cap

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus explained the challenges of planning for milestone matches. He said there were many emotional decisions to make and highlighted the strong camaraderie within the squad.

Erasmus noted that Makazole Mapimpi, on 47 caps, is being guided toward reaching 50, while Kolisi currently has 97 caps.

Erasmus added that it is impossible to plan exactly where players will earn their 100th Test cap, warning that overthinking such milestones could risk losing matches. He said the team would celebrate Kolisi’s milestone whenever it occurs, whether against France or elsewhere.

He also remarked that after the Argentina game, the squad could not plan for Kolisi’s centurion match against France, Ireland, or Japan, and that Kolisi would have to take it as it came.

Siya Kolisi led the Springboks to two World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

Kolisi’s remarkable rugby journey

Siya Kolisi’s rugby career began in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, leading to his professional debut for Western Province in 2011. He rose through the ranks to captain the Stormers in 2017 and became the first Black Springbok captain in 2018.

Kolisi famously led the Springboks to Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, making him the only Springbok captain to win two consecutive World Cups.

He also played for Racing 92 in France before returning to the Sharks in the Currie Cup. Beyond rugby, Kolisi established the Kolisi Foundation to tackle societal issues, cementing his status as a global icon for leadership and community impact.

Key milestones:

Early Career: Debuted for Western Province in 2011.

Stormers Captaincy: Appointed captain in 2017.

Springbok Captaincy: Made history as the first Black captain in 2018.

World Cup Victories: Led South Africa to Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

Club and International Career: Played for Racing 92 in France and returned to the Sharks in South Africa.

