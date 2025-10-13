Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is facing age-cheating claims after his commanding performances

Mbokazi has impressed since making his first-team debut in March 2025, forming a strong defensive partnership at Pirates

Bucs Academy coach Wonder Mnguni has spoken about the youngster, confirming his age and clarifying the confusion around his maturity and physicality

A youth academy coach has defended Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi amid claims questioning his age.

The allegations surfaced after Mbokazi’s commanding performances for both the Buccaneers and the national team drew attention.

Orlando Pirates’ Mbekezeli Mbokazi Defended as Coach Explains Age Cheating Confusion

Source: Getty Images

Mbokazi announced himself in March 2025 when then-Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro handed him his first-team debut. Since then, the young defender has seized the opportunity with determination, consistently impressing on the field.

His form has pushed veteran Tapelo Xoki to the bench, while he has built a strong defensive partnership with Nkosinathi Sibisi at the heart of the Bucs’ backline.

On the international stage, Mbokazi has been equally influential. His most recent appearance for Bafana Bafana against Zimbabwe on Friday, 10 October, at Moses Mabhida Stadium showcased his physicality and aggressive style of play, which unfortunately resulted in a red card.

He captained the Pirates’ DDC team in 2023 and was appointed vice-captain for the senior team in the 2025/26 season. Career highlights include a Man of the Match award against Mamelodi Sundowns, a winning goal in the Carling Knockout Cup, and a standout defensive performance against Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers.

Internationally, he captained South Africa U20 to COSAFA U20 Cup success in 2024 and debuted for Bafana Bafana in 2025

Coach clears the air on age allegations

Some fans and pundits have questioned Mbokazi’s age due to his maturity, physical strength, and tenacity on the pitch, with a few even alleging age cheating. However, Bucs Academy coach Wonder Mnguni has clarified the situation, providing reassurance about the defender’s credentials.

“I can attest that I saw Mbekezeli’s birth certificate and ID when he joined us,” Mnguni told iDiski Times.

“He was in Grade 10 in 2023, so he was a bit older in school terms, but that’s normal. The other thing people must understand is that while he may appear older on TV, seeing him live shows he is still a young boy. His build and combative style on the field can be misleading, but in reality, he is very young,” he added.

Source: Twitter

Mbokazi will, however, miss Bafana Bafana’s crucial final-round FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Tuesday, 14 October, in Mbombela due to suspension.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos praised Mbokazi’s commitment on the field, saying the red card was the result of his competitive nature and strong desire to win.

The coach acknowledged that the youngster’s frustration was understandable, given the intensity of the match and the implications of the result.

