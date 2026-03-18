3 White Women Bring Diversity to South African Gospel Event in TikTok Video
- Three women caught people's attention while attending a gospel event because of their race
- The ladies were happily in a church that is most popular with the black demographic
- South Africans shared their reactions to seeing the type of church that the young ladies chose to attend
In a video on TikTok, people got to see three ladies who brought diversity to a church. Many people were amazed by the ladies who were attending a church event where they were the minority.
The video of a young lady posted on 15 March 2026 amasses hundreds of likes. People also shared their thoughts on the young ladies who decided to get out of their comfort zone.
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In a video on TikTok by @thedlaminis_, three white South Africans decided to attend an event called Gospel Explosion. The church event was for praise and worship that was done in a South African style. The women looked delighted as they enjoyed the live gospel performance, laughing with the TikTokker recording them. Watch the video below:
South Africa embrace women at gospel event
Many TikTok viewers thought that the video of the young ladies was amazing. People encouraged others to share their thoughts on diversity in the church, and most were fully behind it. Online users felt the women showed how South Africans can always get along when politics are not involved. Read the comments below:
NOGWAJA OMHLOPHE gushed over the women enjoying church:
"Baze ba enjoy esouth Africa nkosyami🥰"
Priscilla Pule complimented the ladies with a love for the Lord:
"So beautiful the daughters of the Most High God."
no was applauded the women enjoying the church:
"They look so happy 😊 😃 😀"
Yaya hun was delighted by the ladies:
"Baze ba happy ☺️"
Vee__Kumalo🇿🇦 gudhed:
"This is beautiful😂😍"
habisile Ziqubu encouraged unity in South Africa:
"Bangasahambi siyabathanda osikoni bethu🥰 (No one must leave, we love them.)"
Thembi OkaNgaba Mkhize loved the video of unity:
"Abahlale nyan South Africa ♥️🌍idume ngenhlonipho nothando qha😅😁👯Abasayi ndawo ngyakuchazela nje."
Thabi exclaimed:
"This is what we need in South Africa, peace and harmony, no politics involved 😇🥹"
NoziNoz imagined the women appreciated the experience:
"You gave them a beautiful experience that will be engraved in their memories forever."
Just Mac appreciated the video
"To me, this is what church should look like, not a 'black' church or 'white' church but a church of all races🫶"
Lindie🌷 exclaimed:
"Abahambi tuu❤️❤️"
Thabi was inspired by the couple:
"This is what we need in South Africa peace and harmony, no politics involves 😇🥹"
Other Briefly News stories about church
- People were impressed by a young man who tried to spread the word of God in the most unlikely place.
- A video of a pastor became a viral hit after spoiling all of his congregants with some yummy fast food.
- Online users were stunned by a famous pastor's video where he shared his controversial opinion.
- Church congregants who were having a praise and worship session with Amapiano music left South Africa divided.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za