A man decided to do the Lord's work while people were out painting the town red

A TikTok video captured the effort a man put into trying to spread the word of God while people were having fun

Online users were divided about the gent who showed people that he was determined to spread a religious message

A TikTok video captured the moment that a man decided he wanted to make people at groove remember God. The young man tapped into his preacher energy, and he chose an interesting time to spread the gospel.

A man started preaching at groove. Image: @10timesandre

Source: TikTok

The video of the man shared on 10 March 2026 received a lot of attention on social media. People were divided about his decision to preach to strangers.

In a TikTok, a man @10timesandre was holding a speaker and was starting to talk about God while people were out partying. The young man started preaching during groove, reminding people that God loves them. Watch the video of the young man below:

South Africa divided about man preaching

Many people thought the young man who was trying to preach at groove was admirable. They applauded his gutsy effort. Read people's comments about the young man below:

Christians appladed the man preaching at a club. Image: Josh Sorenson

Source: UGC

CordiQueen❤️ commented

"The bravest thing I have ever seen in this App❤️you have done what most of us are failing to do❤️I know for a fact that there is that one person that needed to hear this message❤️so well done💐👏🤜"

Mimi Mkokstad said:

"They will always laugh, thinking you're embarrassing yourself, but at the end of the day uJesu ubhekile usezokuphumelelisa keep it up Bafo❤️🙌🏽🔥"

BlessedInk remarked:

"God bless you, brother. Salvation is God's gift to humankind. No one can love you like God for he is love."

Konversationalist said:

"To some, a seed was sown. To others, a seed was watered. Someone heard. Someone received. Someone will forever be grateful for this.'

Elizabeth Mkandi wrote:

"I’d leave groove immediately and go home 😅"

mabuselatebogo shared:

"I've been preaching for the past 10 years, and even now I don't have this kind of nerve. You're doing a great work sir. Some of us wish to have the kind of courage and confidence you have man."

user149420283915 added:

"God continue to give the Spirit of boldness, may you never be discharged to win souls for kingdom of haeavem🥰 "

Jebbie said:

"I would want to sober up so fast... I'd go home immediately."

Mpilo ✝️Christian Creator said:

"God has really raised a courageous generation!!!🫂"

lungelwalindiwe5 remarked:

"To God be the Glory may the good Lord cover you. until all have heard ....continue doing the work for Christ has your back.."

Other Briefly News stories about groove

South Africans had a lot to say after seeing people grooving at the Farmers' Market in a TikTok video.

A video showed residents in a township who were turning up despite a rainstorm, which they used to enhance their night of fun.

Online users were amused by a video of two groovists who stole the show by taking over the dance floor, moving as one.

Source: Briefly News