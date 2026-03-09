A Joburg businessman tipped a waitress a lot of cash, but when he saw how emotional and grateful she was, he went back and gave her an additional sum

The man said her genuine reaction was exactly the kind of response that makes him want to keep giving

South Africans in the comments were moved by the gesture, with many praising the man for using his money to make a real difference in someone's day

A Joburg content creator and e-commerce businessman shared one of his latest generous acts on 8 March 2026. The clip got people feeling all kinds of warm. In the video, he explained that he had tipped a waitress R700 after his meal. The waitress could not hold back her tears. The tip clearly meant a great deal to her, and her genuine, overwhelmed reaction stopped him in his tracks.

Moved by how touched she was, he decided right then that he was not done. He went back and handed her an additional R2,000. After she thanked him, he explained to her that her appreciation was exactly why he loves to give. The woman was in complete disbelief, barely able to process that the same man had blessed her twice in one sitting.

Why do people tip waiters?

Working in hospitality is not easy. The jobs usually demand long hours, difficult customers and wages that do not always cover the effort put in. A generous tip can make a real difference, not just financially but emotionally too. For this waitress, receiving a large tip alone was clearly already beyond what she expected. Getting an additional amount on top of that was something she was not prepared for at all.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

People love the big tip for the waitress

South Africans gathered in the comments section sharing their love for TikToker @crossonnnnnn's generosity:

@Tianna said:

"That's incredibly thoughtful 🥰 Working with payroll and having insight into the hospitality industry, your generosity is really heartwarming 🤩 Keep spreading the love and kindness 👏"

@Biggest B🫧 wished:

"May God continue blessing your pockets ✨"

@BLADE16 said:

"God made the right man rich 🔥"

@MeladariThe01 added:

"That's so sweet. Love it for her 🤍🔥"

@TK asked:

"Can I have R1,000 please 🙏"

@wind charmer said:

"Mooi man, you are amazing."

@Philadelphia wrote:

"Day 1 of asking for mentorship."

@smook added:

"That's a good person that you bless 🙌🙏"

@Boy wonder asked:

"What bank card are you using for Shopify?"

