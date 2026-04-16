A heartwarming video shared from Harding in KwaZulu-Natal showed a group of elderly women attending a daycare designed specifically for senior citizens

The grannies were seen singing, clapping and playing interactive hand games together, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere

The clip sparked widespread praise online, with many South Africans highlighting the importance of social spaces that support elderly wellbeing

Grannies are usually the roots of every family. When they're still around, most families get along; and that's the reason gogos have a special place in the hearts of most netizens. In a world where most daycare centres are associated with toddlers and busy parents, one video reminded South Africans that care, connection and play don’t have an age limit.

he picture on the left showed grannies doing a TikTok challenge. Image: @user11320810324099

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video shared by TikTok user @user11320810324099 on 3 April 2026 in KwaZulu-Natal gave South Africans a glimpse into a unique space dedicated to elderly care. The clip showed a group of grannies attending what was described as a daycare for senior citizens in Harding, where the focus was less about supervision and more about connection, joy and community.

In the video, the elderly women were seen gathered together, singing songs, clapping and playing hand games in a lively and relaxed environment. The atmosphere felt light and joyful, with many of the grannies fully engaged in the activities, laughing and interacting with one another in a way that reflected genuine happiness and companionship.

Elderly daycare brings joy and connection

The concept of a daycare for senior citizens struck a chord with many viewers, especially as conversations around elderly care continue to grow. Spaces like these offer more than just a place to pass time; they provide social interaction, mental stimulation and a sense of belonging, which can be especially important for older people who may otherwise feel isolated.

Mzansi reacted warmly to the video by user @user11320810324099, with many praising the initiative and expressing admiration for how the grannies were being cared for. Some shared that more facilities like this were needed across the country, while others simply appreciated the joy and positivity captured in the moment, calling it both wholesome and inspiring.

The visual on the left showed the grannies playing a game. Image: @user11320810324099

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Malizo commented:

“Our babies mom are having fun no stress.”

User21337071257520 added:

“And it’s good for exercise.”

TeboG2 got candid, writing:

“Can I please register myself. 🥴 Depression is having a feast with me. 😒”

One and only said:

“Awu bantu, I like this. 🤗 Gone are those days, sizidlalela. 💃💃💃"

Mdongue added:

“Ncooooo they keep themselves busy. 🥰”

Mam zo joked:

“So I can't join because I don't have a pinafore? 👗”

3 Other Briefly News stories relate to gogos

A Pinetown man has appeared at the Durban High Court for killing and beheading his 80-year-old grandmother, sparking reactions.

A Western Cape granny shared a detailed pap tert recipe that transformed a traditional staple into a layered, oven-baked dish that impressed viewers.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s viral moment with a blushing granny showcases the president’s warm and charming nature, leaving Mzansi smilling.

Source: Briefly News