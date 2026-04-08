A Pinetown man has appeared at the Durban High Court for killing and beheading his 80-year-old grandmother

The man claims he cannot remember the incident and may have been mentally unstable at the time

Prosecutors challenged his version of the event and pointed out contradictions to his testimony

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A Pinetown man appeared at the Durban High Court for killing and beheading his grandmother. Image: Ekaterina Demidova/ Getty Images and Michelly Rall/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN —A man accused of killing his 80-year-old grandmother and using her head as a soccer ball told the Durban High Court that he may have been mentally unstable at the time of the incident.

Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande claims he cannot remember what happened on the day his grandmother, Beatrice DeLange, was killed.

Murderer testifies in court

According to IOL, Nzimande told the court that he had taken five sleeping pills and smoked dagga because he wanted to rest before going to work overtime the next day. He said the pills usually make him sleep quickly, but on that day they did not work.

The court heard that Nzimande had earlier told a doctor that dagga normally makes him feel happy and more alert.

State prosecutor Advocate Nadira Moosa questioned him about claims that he had argued with his grandmother before the incident and insulted her, but he denied this. He said he only asked her to arrange another drug test and insisted their relationship was still good.

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'I was not told by my ancestors'

Nzimande also denied claims that he was told by his ancestors to kill his grandmother. He said he only heard the voice of his late mother, who told him she was proud of him.

Moosa pointed out differences in his version of events, including claims that he heard a voice telling him what to do. Nzimande said he could not remember this.

He also said he does not remember speaking to his uncle while carrying his grandmother’s head or telling police officers that he had killed her.

Nzimande told the court that if he said those things, he may have been confused because of the voices he claims to have heard.

The case is expected to continue in June.

Man kills and beheads mother and sister

In related news, a KwaZulu-Natal man was arrested for brutally murdering his mother and his sister and decapitating them, in Illovo, KwaZulu-Natal. According to police reports, when SAPS arrived at Esigodini, they found the headless bodies of an 87-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood. The police searched the premises and discovered the heads in a pit latrine on the property. A 12-year-old witnessed the entire ordeal and escaped to tell the police, who managed to capture the man.

A Pinetown man stands accused of allegedly killing his 80-year-old grandmother. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that a 48-year-old woman was arrested for the alleged murder of her 18-year-old son who was wheelchair-bound. According to reports, the gruesome incident happened in Leshikishiki village, Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, where police discovered the horrifying scene. She appeared in Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court on murder charges. The 18-year-old's decapitated body was found in his wheelchair, with his head lying on the ground.

Source: Briefly News