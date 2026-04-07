Controversial music executive, Nota Baloyi, has responded to the frenzy ignited by Nigerian artist, Scooby Nero

The South African-based singer claimed that he owns 80% of RDP houses and collects rent money from the locals living there

This claim sparked outrage across social media platforms, but Nota seems to have defended Scooby Nero, and SA wants to know why

Nota Baloyi has come to Scooby Nero's defense following the RDP houses drama. Image: Lavidanota, Scoobynero

Source: Instagram

After claiming that he owns RDP houses and collects rent from the people living in them, a Nigerian artist faced major backlash. However, controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has defended the artist, and SA is curious.

Nota defends Scooby Nero following apology backlash

Chukwuma Onwubuariri, better known for his stage name Scooby Nero, apologised following the backlash he received online. He claimed to own a large portion of the RDP houses, which are government-owned, saying he makes money by renting them out.

Social media soon came for him, calling him out for his statements, as tensions between the two nations remain at an all-time high.

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In his public apology, he said he has nothing to hide, as he was just trolling.

"I want to give a big apology to South Africans because I never knew that it was going to blow out of proportion. It's a trolling thing. What I do is troll, they troll me back, that's what I do for the longest time, and I noticed this thing from September 25 when I started collecting money from Facebook. I think I blew this thing out of proportion. I shouldn't have done that. That's not an excuse. I was just trolling guys. I was going to do that, then go to Sandton and say I bought Sandton," he explained.

Nota Baloyi stepped in to say he was indeed trolling and would rectify the matter upon meeting him. He claimed to have known Scooby Nero for years and is married to a local woman.

“He is trolling, obviously," he started before saying he would meet with him to set the record straight. "As far as I know, he’s been married to a South African for more than a decade and in the 15 years that I’ve known him, we’ve only discussed music and content. No funny business. Let him land!”

Still, Mzansi was not satisfied with this, and they demanded further investigations to be done. The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements also confirmed that investigations will be conducted as the selling of RDP houses is illegal.

Nota responds to new romance rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, On Sunday, 5 April 2026, Nota Baloyi addressed speculation that he was in a relationship after a cosy video of him with a mystery woman went viral

Nota responded by sharing a WhatsApp screenshot, identifying the woman and stating when the video was recorded and shared

Social media users questioned or criticised him, while some dug deeper into the woman’s alleged relationship history

Source: Briefly News