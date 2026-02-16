South Africans roasted Cedric Nkabinde, the suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff, for a recent video that trended

Nkabinde and his children sang gospel in the clip as he displayed his vocal versatility

The jokes in the comment section were side-splitting, and one even accused him of singing gospel corruptly

SOUTH AFRICA — Although suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde impressed his children with his singing, South Africans were annoyed. They were so irritated that they roasted him.

MDN News posted a video of Nkabinde belting out tunes on its @MDNNews X account. Nkabinde sings, and his son joins him in the background. A woman records the video and plays the role of the one capturing the heartwarming family moment.

Who is Cedrick Nkabinde?

Nkabinde’s name first surfaced when KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating the alleged corruption and infiltration of the criminal justice system in October 2025.

In an interview conducted on 9 October, Nkabinde made allegations against National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. He revealed that he was allegedly assaulted by members of the South African Police Service. He added that Masemola was to be blamed if anything happened to him.

When his turn to appear before the Committee came, he was accused of contradicting his statements and lying in Parliament. He appeared before the Committee on 13 November 2025 and gave different dates for the meeting, which allegedly took place between Mchunu and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Nkabinde’s singing irritates South Africans

When it came to his singing, netizens gave Nkabinde thumbs down.

Soto Vocho said:

“Even in gospel, he sounds corrupt.”

Waltz sarcastically pointed out:

“He had better go to Madlanga and sing the truth.”

Where Are They Now scoffed:

“Stealing and scheming, then pretending to be Christian.”

Lwaz Yekela berated him.

“This guy used his position to commit all sorts of shenanigans, including plotting against the career progression of his colleagues.”

Bongani Sibeko observed:

“He is driving a beautiful car. From the interior, it looks like a Ford Ranger or Everest. This guy enjoys a soft life.”

Piper’s mom quipped:

“He must sing on the stand.”

Landy laughingly said:

“There is that corrupt sound coming out.”

Peak-Male Specimen remarked:

“He’d make a great addition to the Correctional Services choir.”

Nkabinde accuses Paul O’Sullivan of conspiracy

