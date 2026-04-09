A TikTok video of Mama Joy being quizzed about the 2010 FIFA World Cup had South Africans questioning whether she truly deserves her superfan status

She struggled with answers to a quiz from a tournament she claims to have attended in person

The video surfaced right in the middle of her public clash with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie over the R700,000 government trip to France

Mama Joy was interviewed about the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Images: @mikemortontalksfootball and @Mamajoy Chauke/Facebook

Source: UGC

A football content creator who goes by @mikemortontalksfootball posted a video on 8 April 2026 that added serious fuel to an already burning fire. He stood with Mama Joy Chauke, South Africa's self-proclaimed number one superfan, and asked her a series of basic questions about the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It was a tournament she attended right here on home soil. The responses she had for th questions left many shaking their heads on the Facebook story.

When asked who the head coach of Bafana Bafana was during 2010, she guessed Santana, then Mashaba. After some time, she then said "that one with the rrr" before Mike told her he was Brazilian. She still could not name him. She did not know who scored the opening goal against Mexico or who gave the assist for Tshabalala's famous strike. She got Uruguay right as the fourth team in the group, but thought the match was played at Loftus. She called it a draw and remembered it was cold. That was about as far as her memory went.

Who is Mama Joy and why does this matter

Mama Joy Chauke was born in Malamulele, Limpopo. She spent decades as a loud and colourful presence at stadiums across South Africa, most notably as an Orlando Pirates supporter. Her energy and outfits made her a recognisable figure, and she won the gsport Supporter of the Year award three times. In 2022, she won the Best Superfan award at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The reason this video hit differently is the timing. Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie recently confirmed that the government would no longer fund superfans to attend international tournaments. He also revealed that Mama Joy's trip to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France cost the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture around R700,000.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi unimpressed with Mama Joy's World Cup quiz

The comments were sharp and did not hold back on TikToker @mikemortontalksfootball's clip:

@Justice Baloyi said:

"She was on holiday."

@Chophela Umcimbi added:

"I am sweating so much at work just for an old woman to go watch soccer overseas."

@Shivash Pillay joked:

"Mama Joy is actually Gayton McKenzie with lipstick and a hat. We all got fooled."

@Rani Govender said:

"Sounds like a case of criminal misuse of funds."

@Butinyana Khoza added:

"She brought all this on herself."

@Jabulani Romeo Saul asked:

"Now who is investigating this? It has become a concern to the nation."

A gentleman quizzing Mama Joy. Images: @mikemortontalksfootball

Source: TikTok

More on the Mama Joy and Gayton McKenzie saga

Briefly News recently reported on Gayton McKenzie revealing the full cost of Mama Joy's France trip and the number had South Africans demanding answers.

recently reported on Gayton McKenzie revealing the full cost of Mama Joy's France trip and the number had South Africans demanding answers. Mama Joy fired back at the minister after his comments went public, and what she said in her response divided Mzansi right down the middle.

The back and forth between Mama Joy and Gayton McKenzie took another turn when she brought Papa Joy into the conversation and her defence of her husband had people talking even more.

Source: Briefly News