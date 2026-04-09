Mama Joy's ongoing issue with the Minister for Sports, Gayton McKenzie, continues to trend on social media

The South African superfan has clapped back at the minister while also defending her husband, Papa Joy

The latest comments from the former Orlando Pirates fan gathered different reactions from Mzansi online

Joy Chauke, popularly known by South Africans as Mama Joy, has come to the defence of her French husband while clarifying what she really wanted from the Minister for Sports, Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy delivered another response to Gayton McKenzie amid the ongoing World Cup trip controversy. Photo: Mama Joy and Gayton McKenzie

Source: Twitter

The Minister of Sports claimed that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture once coughed up over R700,000 for Mama Joy to attend the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France to support the Springboks.

The issue became the talk on social media when the former Orlando Pirates called out McKenzie for not trying to sponsor her trip for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Mama Joy clapped back at McKenzie

In a recent tweet by Mama Joy on X, she didn't forget McKenzie's first comment about her getting funds from her French husband, Papa Joy, and has clarified that she was requesting that the minister take her to the World Cup.

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In an earlier tweet, the superfan rejected allegations that the Department of Sport financed her travel to events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and multiple AFCON fixtures. She instead asserted that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally covered her expenses to attend the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

"I didn’t ask Minister @GaytonMcK to take me to the World Cup, I asked for 50 fans, he promised. He wanted to take the influencers, unfortunately, DSAC denied cos of the budget. I also didn’t know the money spent for RWC. I felt targeted by his answer, no respect for Papajoy," Mama Joy said in her latest tweet on X.

Mama Joy's response sparked mixed reactions

Mama Joy got South Africans talking on social media after tweeting in defence of her husband in response to McKenzie.

Mama Joy Chauke poses for a photo ahead of the international rugby union Test match between South Africa and Italy. Photo: Phill Magokoe

Source: Getty Images

Thug Passion commented:

"Lol 🤣🤣🤣 why doesn't Papa Joyoy take you to the World Cup? He's rich, right?"

Athena Theodoros wrote:

"You are proving to have wanted freebies because you believe you are an influencer, mama. Tough times, the economy is pinching us. I don't think the minister was mean, he simply said you can travel with your partner and consider that as a holiday trip."

Dr Gwexe said:

"You are correct, most people are attacking out of jealousy, not principles. Influencers are always in these events, and no one is asking how they got there because this is not about money but a fight against Mama Joy."

Tuwani Monyai shared:

"Spending 700k on one person, especially to go watch the World Cup, is worrying. The money could go a long way in improving people's lives or use it for service delivery. All along, we thought they were paying for themselves."

Ala King added:

"It would be better to end this off by thanking the department for all the times you were able to attend and leave it at that. You are not contracted to attend all events, and unfortunately, it’s left a little bit of entitlement in me in you."

Mama Joy addresses previous World Cup funding

Briefly News earlier reported that Mama Joy addressed the issue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket she's having with Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy went on an interview to confirm how she had earlier funded her trips to the previous World Cups she attended in support of South Africa.

Source: Briefly News