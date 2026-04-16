The football world has been left reeling after the sudden death of former Arsenal and Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger

New details surrounding the incident paint a grim picture of the final moments, as emergency services rushed to the scene

Clubs, former teammates and fans across the globe have begun paying tribute to a respected goalkeeper whose career spanned Europe’s top leagues

A former Arsenal and Liverpool goalkeeper has tragically died following a car accident on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

Alex Manninger Dies Aged 48: Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Killed in Road Accident

Source: Facebook

Alex Manninger, aged 48, was involved in a fatal accident when his car was reportedly struck by a train in his home country of Austria. Reports from LBC state that first responders treated him at the scene. Despite their efforts, he died on the spot.

The crash reportedly dragged the vehicle several metres from the point of impact. Emergency services arrived quickly and removed Manninger from the car before attempting to save his life.

He made his club debut with Red Bull Salzburg, who shared a message on social media following his passing:

“We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander.”

Alex Manninger's Arsenal career and achievements

Manninger rose to prominence after being signed by Arsène Wenger for Arsenal in 1997. He made 64 appearances for the club and played an important supporting role during the 1997/98 season. He stepped in for David Seaman during an injury spell and impressed with his composure. One of his standout moments came when he saved a penalty in an FA Cup semi-final shootout against West Ham United.

Arsenal paid tribute on social media:

“Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger.

All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

Rest in peace, Alex.”

Alex Manninger Dies Aged 48: Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Killed in Road Accident

Source: Facebook

Clubs, international career and tributes

Manninger also played for several clubs across Europe, including Torino, Siena, Udinese, FC Augsburg, and a short stint with Liverpool.

Liverpool also released a statement:

“Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48.

The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

At the international level, he earned 33 caps for the Austria national football team and represented his country for more than a decade. He was also part of the squad for UEFA Euro 2008, co-hosted by Austria and Switzerland.

The football world has lost several notable figures in recent years. Jorge Costa died at the age of 53 in August 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his club’s training facility. Diogo Jota tragically died at the age of 28 in July 2025 following a car accident alongside his brother, André Silva, in Zamora, Spain.

Young rugby star dies

Briefly News previously reported that a 16-year-old rugby player was discovered dead in a canal following a final, emotional exchange with his mother and a confused voice message sent to a friend.

The young star had spent Christmas dinner with his Rugby NoVeGa Under-18 teammates before he left.

Source: Briefly News