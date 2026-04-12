Sunday’s Betway Premiership meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium is expected to carry emotional weight, with the Soweto side under added pressure to deliver a result in honour of supporters who died in the Ellis Park disaster 25 years ago.

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April 11, 2001 remains one of the most devastating dates in South African football history. During a Soweto Derby between Chiefs and their rivals Orlando Pirates at Ellis Park Stadium, a fatal crowd surge led to the deaths of 43 spectators, marking one of the darkest tragedies the sport has ever seen in the country.

The incident was triggered by severe overcrowding at Ellis Park, which at the time was packed far beyond safe limits. The disaster has since driven stricter crowd-control measures for major fixtures, particularly the Soweto Derby, which is now hosted at FNB Stadium to improve safety. Ahead of a derby earlier this year, Stadium Management SA chief executive Bertie Grobbelaar warned that a February 2025 match at FNB Stadium had dangerously exceeded capacity, with attendance estimated at over 110,000 due to unauthorized entry and widespread use of counterfeit tickets.

The resurgence of fake ticket circulation and mass illegal entry created conditions that once again raised fears of a potential repeat of past tragedies. In response, authorities have increasingly relied on digital ticketing systems to curb fraud and improve stadium security, though memories of Ellis Park remain deeply unsettling for those who experienced it firsthand.

Former Chiefs midfielder Jabu Mahlangu, who played in that 2001 fixture, has previously reflected on the emotional impact of the event. He described how, as a young player newly promoted from the development ranks, he was proud to feature in such a high-profile derby but was later shaken by the chaos that unfolded as the match progressed and crowd pressure intensified.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life, noting that some of the fans who died had come specifically to watch him play. Mahlangu extended his condolences to the bereaved families and said the memory of that night continues to stay with him.

Another former Chiefs player, defender Nhlanhla Kubheka, who was also present at Ellis Park, has described the experience as permanently haunting. He recalled the distressing scenes and emphasized that the event transformed what should have been a celebration of football into an unforgettable tragedy.

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Kubheka stressed the enduring bond between the club and its supporters, highlighting that fans are central to the identity of Kaizer Chiefs. He reaffirmed that those who lost their lives are still remembered and honoured, and expressed hope that football will never again witness such a catastrophic loss of life.

Source: Briefly News