Kaizer Chiefs have released an important update ahead of the first Soweto derby clash against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership

The Glamour Boys and the Sea Robbers are both contenders in the league season, as they've been consistent since the start of the season

The Soweto derby is rated amongst the biggest football derbies in Africa and the world at large, with the rivalry going beyond the pitch

Kaizer Chiefs have issued a special announcement about the forthcoming Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership this season.

The two biggest clubs in the Premier Soccer League would lock horns in the first Soweto derby in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

The anticipation concerning the match got bigger as both teams are contenders and favourites to win the league this season and end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance.

Pirates currently lead the standings on 35 points, two points ahead of Sundowns, while the Glamour Boys occupy third place with 30 points, adding further significance to the fixture compared to last season.

Kaizer Chiefs make Soweto derby announcement

Kaizer Chiefs took to their official social media pages and their website to make a special announcement ahead of the Soweto derby later this month.

The Glamour Boys confirmed that the tickets for the much-anticipated Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium have officially sold out. Demand proved exceptional, with supporters securing seats in record time through online platforms and retail outlets.

The statement added that supporters can look forward to a compelling contest, considering both teams’ impressive league form, as well as the Chiefs’ strong campaign in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi also advised fans who are coming for the match to arrive at the venue early to take part in matchday activities and sponsor-led entertainment. They encouraged supporters who were unable to get a ticket to watch from home and support the team.

Chiefs and Pirates recent performance

Kaizer Chiefs have been consistent since the start of the second half of the season, winning most of their Betway Premiership games while only losing to Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup.

The Glamour Boys started the year with a win over Lamontville Golden Arrows, and their last match ended in a win over Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Just like Amakhosi, Pirates have had a good start in 2026 despite their first match ending in a goalless draw against Sekhukhune United in the league.

They reclaimed top spot in the league standings from Sundowns recently and are on course to remain top before facing Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi still have a CAF Confederation Cup fixture against Zamalek in Egypt and a league game against Stellenbosch FC before facing their bitter rivals, while the Buccaneers have a clash against Abdeslam Ouaddou's Marumo Gallants and also against Sundowns before the derby.

