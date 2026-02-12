Magesi FC have moved decisively to resolve uncertainty surrounding their technical bench, confirming the departure of head coach John Maduka and the appointment of experienced campaigner Allan Freese as the new man in charge.

The announcement marks a rapid shift from the club’s earlier position, when its media department indicated that the board was still reviewing the situation. Despite those indications, the league’s bottom-placed side has chosen to act without delay, citing the urgent need for renewed direction as they battle to preserve their Betway Premiership status.

Official confirmation from Magesi FC

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the club revealed that Maduka’s contract had been ended by mutual agreement.

“Magesi Football Club hereby confirms that the coaching contract of John Maduka has been terminated with immediate effect,” the statement read. “The club has finalised contractual arrangements with Coach Allan Freese, who assumes his duties effective immediately.”

The board’s reasoning is closely linked to the team’s perilous standing at the foot of the table. With Magesi occupying 16th position on 11 points, Freese has been entrusted with the responsibility of capitalising on the club’s two games in hand over fellow strugglers Orbit College FC.

By securing Freese’s services, Magesi have recruited a tactician renowned for navigating relegation battles. He now faces the challenge of engineering another escape act similar to the one orchestrated by Owen da Gama last season, when the club narrowly retained its top-flight status in its debut campaign. Freese’s résumé includes notable silverware, having guided the now-defunct Platinum Stars to MTN8 and Telkom Knockout triumphs in 2013.

More recently, his expertise extended beyond South Africa’s borders, with a near-season-long stint in Casablanca as a technical advisor under Rulani Mokwena at Wydad AC.

Freese will have minimal preparation time before taking charge of his first assignment, as Magesi gear up for a pivotal Betway Premiership clash against Golden Arrows this Friday.

Source: Briefly News