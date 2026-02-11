Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has sent a strong rallying call to the club’s faithful ahead of their decisive CAF Champions League group-stage finale.

Masandawana were held to a 1–1 draw by FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the DR Congo on Sunday, securing a valuable away point as they continue their push for progression.

With six points collected from five matches, Sundowns sit third in Group C and now face a do-or-die situation.

A win against MC Alger in their final group encounter next Saturday is the only result that will see the Tshwane giants advance to the knockout rounds.

Cardoso has appealed for maximum backing at Loftus Versfeld, stressing that the team needs nothing but unwavering support on the day.

The Portuguese coach said the squad will approach the week with renewed energy and determination as they look to turn the page in the competition.

He explained that preparations for the must-win clash began immediately after the Lupopo match, with the focus now on recovery, travel, and mental readiness.

Cardoso added that the players will briefly reconnect with their families before turning full attention to the task ahead, while hoping for a packed stadium united behind the team.

He also expressed a desire to keep tactical plans under wraps, believing it will help ensure a balanced contest in Sundowns’ favour.

