Mamelodi Sundowns' hopes of qualifying to the next stage in the CAF Champions League hang in the balance as they dropped points against Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the group stage on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Sundowns drop points against Lupopo

Mamelodi Sundowns were strengthened by the return of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, while Arthur Sales, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau and Nuno Santos were all restored to the starting XI following their involvement in the midweek Nedbank Cup fixture.

The Tshwane outfit showed their attacking intent from the outset, with centre-back Khulumani Ndamane climbing highest to meet a corner kick, only to glance his header just wide of the target.

That early chance would come back to haunt Sundowns, as Lupopo broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Enock Lihozasia found the net, sparking celebrations among the home crowd.

Sundowns pushed for an equaliser as the half wore on but found clear openings hard to come by, despite some promising link-up play between Arthur Sales and Peter Shalulile. The pattern persisted until the interval, with neither side able to add to the scoring before the break.

Miguel Cardoso rang the changes immediately after the interval, introducing January signing Brayan Leon in place of Shalulile as his side sought a route back into the match.

The South African champions restored parity ten minutes into the second half when Jayden Adams rose to meet a corner kick and emphatically headed home, marking his first goal of the group-stage campaign.

Source: Briefly News