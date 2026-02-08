Kaizer Chiefs are close to securing a ticket to the quarter-final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Egyptian side Al Masry on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Al Masry

Glody Lilepo, Zitha Kwinika, Dillan Solomons, Pule Mmodi and Lebohang Maboe all returned to Kaizer Chiefs’ starting XI following their Nedbank Cup loss to Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

The Soweto outfit enjoyed more of the ball during the opening exchanges of the first half, while the visitors from Egypt appeared focused on slowing the tempo, a tactic that quickly drew a warning from the match official.

Chiefs maintained control and were handed a crucial opportunity midway through the half when a handball inside the area resulted in a penalty. The decision sparked angry scenes from Al Masry players, who surrounded the referee in protest. After the delay, Flavio da Silva stepped up and confidently converted his second spot-kick in as many matches.

Al Masry committed men forward in search of an equaliser, but Chiefs’ backline stood firm, with Salah’s close-range header posing little threat as it was safely gathered by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

The home side created further openings before half-time, as Da Silva skipped past the keeper only to hit the side-netting when well placed, while Lilepo’s bending free-kick took a deflection and flashed narrowly past the post.

The Egyptians began the second half with real intent and were duly rewarded in the 57th minute, as Abderrahim Deghmoum slipped in front of his defender inside the area and coolly guided his finish into the far post.

But Masry’s joy at getting an equaliser didn't last long. Just two minutes later, Chiefs hit back when Aden McCarthy reacted quickest in the six-yard box, poking home from close range for his second goal of the campaign after Zitha Kwinika’s header had been parried by the goalkeeper.

