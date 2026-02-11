Mouloudia Club d’Alger head coach Rulani Mokwena has deliberately avoided discussing the upcoming CAF Champions League showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns, choosing instead to savour his side’s emphatic victory over Al Hilal SC on Friday evening.

Successive wins over DR Congo outfit FC Saint Éloi Lupopo and Sudan’s Al Hilal have pushed the Algerian giants into a strong qualification position, with Mokwena’s men requiring only a point from their final group fixture away to Sundowns in Pretoria to secure progression.

However, MCA’s struggles on the road remain a concern. The Algerian side have failed to pick up points in their away CAFCL group matches, suffering defeats against Al Hilal in Rwanda and a late setback versus Lupopo in Lubumbashi.

Speaking after Friday’s match — just as he did ahead of the earlier Lupopo versus Sundowns encounter — Mokwena firmly shut down any discussion about the looming clash with his former club, insisting that the moment belonged to the victory just achieved.

“I won’t comment on the next game at all. I know people are waiting for something, but I won’t say anything,” Mokwena told reporters.

“Please allow me to enjoy this win for at least 24 hours. Tonight, I go to bed, I won’t watch any other matches. I’ll only watch the game we played — that will be my bedtime story.”

