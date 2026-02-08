Kaizer Chiefs are now top in their group standings in the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Al Masry 2-1 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

One of the major talking points of the game was the penalty awarded to the Glamour Boys by Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea in the first half.

With Video Assistant Referee (VAR) not available for the group stage fixture, which means the centre referee's decision is final. Flavio Silva converted from the spot to give Amakhosi the lead, but the discussion about the ref's decision continued on social media

Why Chiefs shouldn't have been awarded penalty

Sports journalist Moses Mbogo, while being interviewed by Briefly News, explained why Kaizer Chiefs shouldn't have been awarded a penalty by the Ghanaian referee.

"Kaizer Chiefs deserved the win over Al Masry as they were the better team, but the penalty call was questionable," he said.

"If you watch the replay closely, the Al Masry captain's hand was in a natural position, and he was not stretched out to prevent the ball.

"The hand was close to his body, and I don't know where the referee wants the player to put his hands."

Source: Briefly News