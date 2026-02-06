Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung has spoken out after Amakhosi were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, following their 2–1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night.

The loss means Chiefs’ title defence has come to an early end, with the club bowing out at the Round of 32 stage. As a result, their focus now shifts to domestic league duties and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Assessing the setback, Motaung pointed to a demanding run of fixtures as a major contributing factor, suggesting the congested schedule took its toll on the squad, even though the technical team, led by Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, rotated the lineup.

“Football is like that sometimes. We created chances and didn’t take them when we should have. That’s the nature of the game,” Motaung told FARPost. “Now we have to put it behind us and concentrate on what lies ahead, starting with the match on Sunday.”

Motaung highlighted the strain of competing on multiple fronts, noting that juggling the league, the Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup placed heavy demands on the players.

“It hasn’t been easy. We’ve been playing back-to-back matches across different competitions,” he said. “Now that we’re out, the focus turns fully to the league and the Confederation Cup. The loss is disappointing, but it’s done.”

With Chiefs already eliminated from both the Nedbank Cup and the Carling Knockout this season, Motaung made it clear that success in the Confederation Cup is now non-negotiable, placing added responsibility on the squad and coaching staff.

Chiefs host Egyptian outfit Al Masry on Sunday, knowing that victory would put them in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals with one group match remaining. Motaung stressed the importance of capitalising on the opportunity.

“This is like a final for us,” he said. “Qualification is a must, and the mindset has to be positive. We were on a good run before Wednesday’s defeat, so now it’s about restoring belief, responding well, and moving forward.”

Emphasising the club’s ambitions, Motaung reiterated that both the Confederation Cup and the PSL title remain realistic targets.

“This competition is very important to us. We want to reach the final of the Confederation Cup, and at the same time we’re still in the race in the league,” he added.

Heading into the weekend, Chiefs sit third in their Confederation Cup group, level on seven points with Zamalek in second place. Group leaders Al Masry have eight points, while bottom side ZESCO United are already out of contention.

With Zamalek set to face eliminated ZESCO, Chiefs cannot afford to drop points against Al Masry, as failure to win would leave them facing intense pressure ahead of their final group match away in Egypt.

On the domestic front, the Soweto giants remain firmly in the PSL title hunt. They are five points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, with 30 points collected from 15 matches, and just two points adrift of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, setting the stage for a closely fought championship race.

