Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly closing in on signing a Kaizer Chiefs transfer target ahead of next season

The Tshwane Outfit are said to have tabled a big money offer to the player's club as they look forward to beating Amakhosi to his signature

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are not the only Betway Premiership clubs fighting for the signature of the South African player

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly prepared to table a big-money offer to a South African forward who is also a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs in the summer.

Miguel Cardoso gives the team instructions during a hydration break during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilians are always active in the transfer market, and during the last January transfer window, they brought in Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates and Brayan Leon from South American club Independiente Medellín, which has helped them put more pressure on the Sea Robbers in the Betway Premiership race.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, had a silent January transfer window as they only brought in Xhosa Manyana on loan from Cape Town City and would mostly be representing the club's DStv Diski Challenge side.

Sundowns ready to sign Kaizer Chiefs target

According to a recent report by iDiskiTimes, Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing submit a lucrative offer to sign Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The three Premier Soccer League sides are said to be monitoring the Bafana Bafana hopeful since being promoted to the Golden Arrows first team.

At just 23, the South African forward has rapidly established himself as one of the Premier Soccer League’s brightest prospects, regularly producing standout displays for Abafana Bes’thende under the guidance of former Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

South African winger Siyanda Ndlovu draws interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: ndlovu_8

Source: Instagram

Some of Ndlovu's strengths that caught the eyes of the top sides are his speed, inventiveness, and sharp finishing ability. He has scored four goals and registered five assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

Reports indicate that the Brazilians have submitted a substantial offer to Golden Arrows in an attempt to lure him to Chloorkop in the summer.

Masandawana are acting fast in the deal as the South African forward is also heavily linked with the two Soweto-based clubs.

Ndwandwe reacts as top clubs circle Ndlovu

Golden Arrows senior midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe insists the speculation linking Ndlovu to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has not affected the player’s conduct.

Interest in the South African winger has escalated in recent weeks, but he remained focused and professional.

“Ndlovu is easily one of the most professional players I’ve encountered in my career,” Ndwandwe stated.

“He plays a decisive role in our victories, yet he remains extremely grounded. Even after training sessions, he puts in extra work. You wouldn’t think he’s being pursued by other clubs based on his attitude,” he added.

Ndwandwe further noted that transfer talk is nothing unusual at the club.

“We’ve experienced this kind of situation before at Golden Arrows. Many players have previously been linked with moves elsewhere. What stands out with Ndlovu is his level of maturity—it reflects strongly on his character,” he said.

Why Sundowns could sack Cardoso

