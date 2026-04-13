Ghanaian player Dominic Frimpong has tragically lost his life after suspected armed robbers attacked the Berekum Chelsea team bus while it was returning from a match.

According to the club, a group of “masked gunmen carrying firearms, including assault rifles” intercepted the vehicle and obstructed the road during the team’s journey home on Sunday.

Police reports indicate that Frimpong suffered gunshot injuries and later died while undergoing medical treatment. Authorities have since launched a manhunt to apprehend those responsible.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) said it was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the incident, describing the 20-year-old as a “bright prospect whose commitment and love for football reflected the essence of the league.”

Berekum Chelsea had been travelling back from a Ghana Premier League fixture against Samartex in Samreboi, located about 270km (170 miles) from Berekum, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

In a statement released on Monday, the club explained that the attackers opened fire as the driver attempted to turn the bus around, forcing players and officials to escape into nearby bushes for safety.

Authorities revealed that approximately 30 individuals, including players and team staff, were on board when six armed assailants launched the attack.

Police added that additional officers and forensic experts have been dispatched to the scene, assuring the public that efforts are underway to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

The GFA confirmed it is liaising with both the club and security agencies, calling for decisive action to ensure accountability.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League expressed strong support for the team during this difficult period and urged security forces to take immediate measures to improve the safety of clubs travelling nationwide.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about security risks on Ghana’s major highways.

Source: Briefly News