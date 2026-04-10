A KwaZulu-Natal driver left traffic officers in disbelief after she was pulled over during a routine traffic stop on the N2 in Mandeni

The woman needed help from officers to find the hooter and the indicators of the vehicle, sparking laughter from one of the officers

Social media users weighed in on the video, with some expressing amusement and others speculating why she was so confused by the car

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A KZN motorist left traffic officers and South Africans in disbelief after she could not use the indicators or the hooter. Image: Tim Robberts (Getty Images)/ @mqondisi_brian (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – There are some crazy stories on the country’s roads that make headlines, but one KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) driver takes the cake.

The female driver left traffic officers and South Africans in disbelief during a traffic stop on the N2 Mandeni. The woman was stopped by officers on 3 April 2026, as part of the KZN Department of Transport’s #NenzaniLaEzweni operation.

What was so unbelievable about the story?

In a video first shared by the Department of Transport on Facebook, officers could be seen conducting random stops along the N2 Mandeni. The officer with the camera then approaches another vehicle, where a colleague had pulled over a female motorist.

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The officer who pulled the vehicle over could be seen standing in front of the vehicle, asking the motorist to turn on the indicators so that he could see that it was working. Instead of doing so, the woman just flashed the lights of the vehicle. The officer asked her again, and when she couldn’t find the indicator, he had to reach into her vehicle and explain to her how she should use it.

This sparked laughter from the officer with the camera, who couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Motorist doesn’t know how to use the hooter

The officer returned to the front of the vehicle and asked the woman to test the indicators, which she was finally able to do. Satisfied, he then asked her to test the hooter, sparking further laughter from the officer recording. His laughter got more prominent after the woman could not find the hooter, prompting the other officer to exclaim "Nkosi yam".

South Africans amused by the interaction

Social media users reacted to the video, with some speculating how she was driving when she didn’t know where anything was in the vehicle, and others wondering if she had a license. Some even praised the officer for being so patient with the driver.

Phila Gazman exclaimed:

“Eish, lo Mama. Jesoooo.”

Lee Janse van Vuuren said:

“Well done, officer. So humble and explained thoroughly to the driver. I salute you.”

Leonard Mzimela agreed:

“Nice approach from the officer.”

Madodomzi Xavi Hernandez Madikizela asked:

“Is her licence valid?”

@mqondisi_brian said:

“That's my question. Does she even have a licence?”

@Gcista3 added:

“Traffic cops of this province will embarrass you with a video camera.”

@respect_jo43589 said:

“The guy laughing is making things worse lol.”

@TheVeZzy stated:

“A lot of ladies don’t indicate on the road. Now I believe they don’t know how.”

@QB_Trailers suggested:

“I don't think she necessarily ‘bought’ the license more than being her first time in this type of car. Yes, she's at fault for not first familiarising herself with it before taking off, as she could cause accidents. But as for the car controls, maybe it’s her 1st time in this car.”

Video of man dancing while driving divides locals

In another strange story, the South African Police Service (SAPS) was searching for an alleged reckless driver in KZN.

Briefly News reported that videos showed the motorist simultaneously driving the vehicle while dancing outside of it.

Some social media users were displeased with the man's actions as well as with the passengers who were hyping him up.

Source: Briefly News