The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has resumed hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria

Witness E, who testified anonymously virtually, provided more information about the murder of Sindiso Magaqa

Magaqa was murdered in July 2017, before he could expose senior municipal officials involved in corruption

Witness E told the Madlanga Commission that senior police officials knew Sindiso Magaqa would be murdered but did nothing to prevent it. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ @MSNSouthAfrica

GAUTENG - Police knew in advance that African National Congress (ANC) member Sindiso Magaqa would be killed, but did nothing to stop the assassination.

That’s according to Witness E, who was testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system, continued its hearings on 26 January 2026.

The first witness was KwaZulu-Natal Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major-General Anthony Gopaul, who appeared in person before the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. He was followed by the anonymous Witness E.

Witness E drops a bombshell about Magaqa's assassination

Witness E, who testified virtually, told the commissioners how he received information that Magaqa would be assassinated.

Magaqa, the ANC's Youth League (ANCYL) Secretary-General, was assassinated in July 2017. It's alleged that he was targeted as he was about to open a case of corruption against municipal officials.

Witness E stated that the would-be shooters told him directly that they were hired to kill Magaqa in two weeks.

“After hearing of the assassination plot, I reported this to my superiors. “In addition to informing them about the assassination plot.

"I also proposed steps that we could take as the police to prevent the murder, or to save Magaqa’s life,” he said.

He testified that his superiors did not want to listen to him, even after he gave them steps that they could take. He also noted that the gun and vehicle used to commit the offence belonged to the police’s Crime Intelligence division, of which he is a member.

Sindiso Magaqa's vehicle was riddled with bullet holes after gunmen opened fire on it in July 2017 during an assassination attempt. Image: @carienduplessis

What you need to know about Magaqa’s murder

Stanley Skhosana denied bail in Magaqa murder case

Briefly News reported that Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana appeared in court in connection with the murder of Magaqa in September 2025.

Skhosana, the former Municipal Manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, faces charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Senior municipal officials were implicated in Magaqa's murder in 2017, as he was preparing to expose corruption within the local municipality.

