SAPS has made a breakthrough in DJ Warras' murder investigations following two major arrests

Victor Majola, accused of orchestrating the murder, remains behind bars after the State successfully opposed his bail

Mozambican national Armando Joaquin Pacula, believed to be the shooter seen on CCTV, is also in custody under heavy security as investigations continue

South Africans on social media have been clamouring for justice for slain television personality and businessman, Warrick Stick, popularly known as DJ Warras. Warras was executed action movie style on 16 December 2025 outside the Zambezi House building in Johannesburg’s CBD while reportedly working on security matters tied to building management.

Here's everything that has been reported about DJ Warras' murder case. Image: @PSAFLIVE

Source: Twitter

Police make arrests

Not long after DJ Warras' death, police announced that they had made several arrests. Social media users were excited about the progress, as there are some high-profile murders like Senzo Meyiwa's death and Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' assassination, which have gone for years without being solved. However, following the arrests, one suspect’s case was later withdrawn due to lack of evidence, leaving one primary accused, Victor Majola, in custody.

Victor Majola's bail denied

Majola was arrested on 22 December 2025 and was formally charged with premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the former Live AMP host's murder. The State alleges Majola was involved in orchestrating the attack, including identifying the victim to the shooter, based on witness statements and evidence such as CCTV footage and possessions found on devices linked to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 44-year-old taxi boss has made several court appearances since his arrest and applied for bail. However, the state opposed the bail, arguing that Majola was a flight risk and did not have a fixed residence. The prosecutors also noted that the suspect might intimidate witnesses if he were granted bail. The Citizen reports that state prosecutor Vincent Mochabela argued that:

“The state submitted that the accused has no family ties. It was submitted to this court that he has 12 children. There is no indication whether he stays with his 12 children. The state submitted that the accused is a flight risk. So, if this court grants him bail, and he absconds, we won't be able to trace him.

“The accused person has no fixed employment. They say that he is self-employed, and he owns taxis. There is no indication in this court as to which association he belongs to. There are no car papers to prove he owns these movable assets. The state submits that the accused has no fixed assets.”

The state denied DJ Warras murder suspect Victor Majola's bail. Image: @PSAFLIVE

Source: Twitter

Mozambican national arrested in connection with DJ Warras's murder

Warras' murder investigations took a shocking turn when a second suspect was arrested for the media personality's death on 30 January 2026. According to several reports, Armando Joaquin Pacula was the dreadlocked man seen shooting Warras in viral CCTV footage.

Pacula appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, where he was remanded in custody. The 25-year-old, who is facing several charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and contravening the immigration act, indicated he would apply for bail and chose Legal Aid representation, though his bail application was eventually abandoned as the case developed.

Armando Pacula opted to enter a plea deal with the state. Image: @PSAFLIVE

Source: Twitter

What is the current status of the trial?

After Pacula dropped his bail application after the state heavily opposed it due to several reasons, including being a flight risk and having no fixed address, the legal team indicated he might enter into a plea bargain with the State.

The suspect also raised concerns about his safety in prison. The case was postponed to 1 April 2026 to allow investigators to gather more information, including ballistic reports, witness statements and CCTV footage. The Mozambican national and Victor Majola have not yet been formally charged, and they both remain in custody.

Armed escort for Armando Pacula to court

In another report, Briefly News reported that Armando Pacula recently made headlines after he was escorted to court by heavily armed police officers.

The youngster was appearing in court alongside his co-accused Victor Majola for the first time on 11 February 2026.

Source: Briefly News