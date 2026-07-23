Broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a viral post sharing an aerial photo of Port Harcourt, Nigeria

The original post by @Szymansk_ii was captioned 'This is not South Africa. This is Port Harcourt Nigeria' on 22 July 2026

Sizwe's reaction sparked a wave of responses from South Africans who compared the infrastructure to smaller local towns

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Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on a photo showing Nigerian infrastructure. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

South African broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has sparked conversation on social media after reacting to a viral post showcasing an aerial view of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

On Thursday, 23 July 2026, Dhlomo quoted an X post by user @Szymansk_ii, who had shared a photograph of Port Harcourt featuring an elevated highway cutting through the city. The post, shared on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, was captioned:

"This is not South Africa. This is Port Harcourt, Nigeria"

The wording suggested that the city could easily be mistaken for a South African city.

See the post below:

Rather than offering a written opinion, the former Kaya FM host responded with three laughing emojis. The post was captioned:

“😂🤣😂”

See the post below:

His laughing emojis alone were enough to set off a chain reaction among his followers.

Mzansi weighs in on the Port Harcourt photo

South Africans did not hold back, with many pointing out that the photo, rather than being impressive, drew comparisons to some of the country's smaller and less developed towns.

@BuntuNdesi joked:

"😂 Welkom must take up this fight"

@KrizzieT7 suggested the comparisons needed a rethink:

"I think it’s time they engage with North West province only at this rate, no need to waste energy la"

@marvistro zeroed in on the sky in the image:

"The air always seems hazy la…I'm yet to see blue skies, njalo kumthuqasi"

@nceba_p echoed that sentiment:

"That time we can tell at one glance, just by the colour of the sky."

@D0N__PABLO kept it short and sweet:

"He thinks there might be confusion 😂😂😂"

@StigsHelmet compared the cityscape to a Durban neighbourhood:

"Looks like Albert Park"

Mzansi reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Nigerian infrastructure. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka reacts to Zimbabwean high school

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo's former co-host at Kaya FM, Sol Phenduka commented on the condition of a Zimbabwean high school previously attended by some prominent South Africans.

Phenduka was weighing in on images that were shared by an X user who highlighted the condition of the infrastructure at the school.

Source: Briefly News