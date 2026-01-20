On Monday, 19 January 2026, Sol Phenduka commented on the condition of a Zimbabwean high school previously attended by some prominent South Africans

Sol Phenduka was stunned by the state of Milton High School in Zimbabwe.

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka sparked reactions online after weighing in on the state of a Zimbabwean school.

Zimbabwean infrastructure has often been ridiculed on the South African social media by the likes of Sizwe Dhlomo, who poked fun at a mansion in Zimbabwe, listed at US$4.5 million.

A prominent Zimbabwean school, which some of South Africa’s sporting legends attended at its height, is in the spotlight after Sol Phenduka weighed in on its dilapidated state.

What did Sol Phenduka say about a Zimbabwean high school?

On Sunday, 18 January 2026, a social media user with the handle @ndues_boy shared photos of Milton High School in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The post was captioned:

“This is the current state of Milton High School in Bulawayo. Out of curiosity, is there any African language that has a word meaning MAINTENANCE?? 🤣🤣🤣”

The photos showed the school’s dilapidated state and neglected infrastructure.

See the photos below:

As social media users weighed in on the state of the Zimbabwean high school, Sol Phenduka joined the chat with his two cents. On Monday, 19 January 2026, the Podcast and Chill co-host was concerned by the appearance of the chalkboard. The post was captioned:

“What eats away at the class board? Hectic.”

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Sol Phenduka's question

In the comments, several social media users responded to Sol Phenduka’s question either with hilarious puns or serious explanations. One social media user listed the prominent South Africans, including the architect of apartheid, who had attended Milton High School in Zimbabwe.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nigel_Mang joked:

“The chalk 😭. Years of vigorous learning.”

@nobula9 listed:

“Neville Davies, former SA water polo captain, Andy MacDonald, Springboks player in the 60s, Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd, Colin Bland, former SA test cricketer, and Mpumelelo “Pommie” Mbangwa all went to that school.”

@ThebraveNtshebe joked:

“It’s the kids and teachers during lunch. Zimbabweans are wild.”

@tiffaniniXD suggested:

“Degeneration, those boards are from 1910 (yes, Milton was built in 1910). They’ve NEVER been replaced.”

@wgodfrey32 joked:

“Mind you, that is a chalkboard. Whatever ate it must have been choked.”

@Magnitoe suggested:

“It's just kids who destroy it.. This can be due to a lack of sufficient teachers, and the rezoning of schools brought kids from kasi to the burbs. You can tell with a mixture of the mindset.”

@263zim1 argued:

“Corruption! They collect school fees, but they don't invest in the maintenance and upgrading of the schools.”

@manisheretostay proposed:

“Termites, that chalkboard is made of wood.”

Netizens weighed in after Sol Phenduka asked a question about a Zimbabwean high school.

