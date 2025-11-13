Sizwe Dhlomo poked fun at a mansion in Zimbabwe, which was listed at 4.5 million Zimbabwean dollars

The home, located in Harare, looked nothing like an actual home where people would live, according to Dhlomo

Many SA peeps laughed at the estate, after converting the listed price to ZAR, saying it costs around 74 million rands

Sizwe Dhlomo once again provided commentary on a trending X topic. A Zimbabwean mansion had people cracking jokes about its aesthetics.

The discourse was ignited by @GAFollowers, who shared the price of Tyler Perry's mansion. "Tyler Perry’s former Chattahoochee Hills estate has sold for just $2.45 million after being listed for $3.9 million in 2024."

Another person responded with the imbalance of property prices in Ghana, which have no scenic views but are expensive. @__theSeyram said, "But people are selling houses in Ghana that do not match this, with zero greenery, all tiles at similar prices."

This caught Sizwe Dhlomo's attention, who was met with a response from @thelostduke, who shared the Zimbabwean property for 4.5 million Zim dollars.

Sizwe jokes about Zim's property

Reacting to the property, which sits on 14 acres in Umwinsindale, Harare, Dhlomo said it looks like a University campus.

"It looks like a campus," Dhlomo cried.

The star knows a thing or two about mansions, as he has one in KwaZulu-Natal. The Kaya 959 radio star posted a video driving in his lux Mercedes-Benz car, and a glimpse of his home was visible. The estate has a perfectly cut lawn and a 450m driveway.

Below are some of the reactions to Dhlomo's post:

@nozipho9951648 remarked:

"And $4 500 000, that's like 76million in Zar, definitely not worth it".

@mfulox said:

"That building looks like a water purifying centre."

@DayiKaSkhova laughed:

"Welcome to Zim, where Water and Sanitation Dep. property is listed on property24 as a Luxury Home."

AubreyPhiri54 stated:

"It looks like an ongoing project to me; I stand to be corrected. As for the price, I think it's due to the location. The land alone can cost half the price of the property if not more. Just my 2 cents."

@Morwengkc shared:

"I know why, the colours they chose to go with, University of North West and University of Botswana."

@NewyorkZulu argued:

"It’s sitting on 12 acres. The design is unique and spacious. A few touches by good Architects will transform it into a wow. Still overpriced tho."

@SihleMiss shared:

"Yoooo, my guy, but there are so many nice homes and places to post about our country, and you choose one that gets us dragged."s

