Sizwe Dhlomo revealed two musicians he will never play during his slot on Kaya FM

Dhlomo turned down pleas to include the two artists on his playlist for his show SizTheWorld

Several social media users accused Sizwe Dhlomo of being a hypocrite, while others praised him for setting a standard

Seasoned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has revealed the two musicians he will never play during his Kaya FM slot.

Dhlomo hosts the breakfast show SizTheWorld from 6 to 9 AM every weekday on Kaya 959. The radio personality, who previously turned down a social media user’s request to interview a popular Amapiano artist, revealed the two musicians he will not be caught playing on his show.

Sizwe Dhlomo rejects requests to play Shebeshxt or R. Kelly

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, a Twitter user with the handle @figoS3 asked Sizwe Dhlomo why he never plays an international musician previously lauded by Prince Kaybee. The post was captioned:

“Entlek @SizweDhlomo, why do you never play R. Kelly on your show #SizTheWorld? Just an afternoon thought.”

In response, Sizwe Dhlomo suggested that Kaya FM has an unofficial ban on playing the disgraced R&B singer's music. Sizwe Dhlomo’s response read:

“We don’t play R. Kelly.”

While the American singer’s music has not been officially banned, most radio stations no longer play R. Kelly because of his sexual abuse and misconduct convictions. Sizwe Dhlomo alluded to it in a separate tweet.

On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, user @ThaboMahlakoane asked Sizwe Dhlomo if he would play Shebeshxt on his show. The post was captioned:

“@SizweDhlomo would you play Shebeshxt's music during your show?”

In response, Sizwe Dhlomo answered with a curt:

“No”

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo rejecting Shebeshxt and R. Kelly requests

Sizwe Dhlomo’s responses sparked significant debate on social media. Social media users accused Sizwe Dhlomo and Kaya FM of inconsistency, highlighting that the station still plays other musicians who were also convicted of serious crimes. While some criticised him, others applauded Dhlomo for not playing the two musicians.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mafa6232 critiqued:

“But you play Brickz, selective activism at play.”

@gwayiba404 said:

“I don't think people understand how bad R. Kelly was.”

@xolanhlabatsi remarked:

"I never thought Sizwe would fail to answer a simple question asked in simple English."

@mlambya_kunyela asked:

“So, you'd rather play the same songs every day on every show like you're currently doing? Does this make sense to you?”

@sizathabethe4 advised:

“Being a radio host is not about your preference; it's about catering to your listeners.”

@Njebez35 praised:

“And that's why this show will continue to be the best thing on the radio in SA by a country mile, and it's not even debatable.”

Sol Phenduka gives Shebeshxt his flowers

In contrast, Sizwe Dhlomo's former co-host on Kaya FM's breakfast show, Sol Phenduka, holds Shebeshxt in high regard.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka praised Shebeshxt during a Podcast and Chill episode.

The podcaster gave Shebe his flowers for constantly putting on incredible shows and having a cult following. Social media users weighed in on Sol Phenduka's admiration for the Lekompo star, with a variety of responses.

