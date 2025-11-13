Hugo Broos’ decision to leave Thembinkosi Lorch out of the latest Bafana Bafana squad has reignited debate ahead of the Zambia friendly

Lucas Radebe has backed the coach’s long-term vision, while still recognising Lorch’s talent and current form in Morocco

Rulani Mokwena believes Lorch can follow Themba Zwane’s example by performing so well that national selectors can no longer overlook him

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach and current MC Alger boss, Rulani Mokwena, has weighed in on the continued exclusion of Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club winger Thembinkosi Lorch from the Bafana Bafana squad.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently named his team to face Zambia in an international friendly set for Saturday, 15 November 2025, in Gqeberha, but once again left out Lorch.

The Belgian tactician, who guided South Africa to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, said his decision was based on long-term planning rather than current form.

“Lorch is playing well in Morocco now, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future,” Broos explained.

“If I didn’t have other options, maybe I would consider him, but for now, I don’t see a reason to call him up.”

Despite Broos’ reasoning, pressure continues to mount for Lorch’s inclusion following his impressive displays for Wydad. The 31-year-old attacker has scored in his last two matches for the Moroccan club, prompting calls for his return ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in December, which will also be hosted in Morocco.

Lucas Radebe and Rulani Mokwena share contrasting views

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe has publicly backed Broos’ decision while still acknowledging Lorch’s quality. Speaking during an AFCON trophy tour event in Dube, Soweto, Radebe said:

“We’ve got quality already in the team. I respect the coach’s decision on Lorch, and he’s proven that he knows what he’s doing.”

Meanwhile, Mokwena, who played a key role in recruiting Lorch to Wydad during his short stint with the club earlier this year, encouraged the winger to take inspiration from Themba Zwane, who once faced similar challenges.

The MC Alger boss revealed that he had advised Zwane to be so good that he became impossible to ignore, a mindset that eventually forced Broos to recall the Sundowns star. Mokwena believes the same could happen for Lorch if he maintains his current form and professionalism.

He added that Wydad president Hicham Ait Menna had praised Lorch’s conduct, attitude, and performances, signs that the South African winger is on the right track to earning his national team recall.

South Africa will compete in Group B at AFCON, facing Zimbabwe, Egypt, and Angola. The tournament runs from 21 December until 18 January.

