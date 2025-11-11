Bafana Bafana winger Thembinkosi Lorch continues to shine in Morocco but remains overlooked for South Africa’s AFCON squad

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe has stirred controversy with his recent comments on the exclusion of Wydad Athletic Club winger Thembinkosi Lorch.

Despite Lorch’s red-hot form in Morocco, he has once again been left out of South Africa’s squad, raising questions among fans and pundits.

Former Leeds United player Lucas Radebe applauds the fans before the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road. Image: George Wood

Source: Getty Images

Lorch, who has impressed for Wydad Casablanca this season, recently scored in last weekend's win over Hassania, adding to his four goals in eight appearances.

His consistent performances follow a strong showing at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, putting pressure on Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos to reconsider his inclusion ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco this December.

Broos prioritises long-term vision

Broos, who led South Africa to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, named the squad for an upcoming friendly against Zambia but left out Lorch.

Addressing the decision at SAFA House, the Belgian tactician explained that the choice was based on long-term planning rather than current performance.

“Lorch is playing well in Morocco now, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future,” Broos said.

“If I didn’t have other options, maybe I would consider him, but for now, I don’t see a reason to call him up.”

Broos added that Lorch was part of his plans three years ago when Bafana Bafana played in Morocco, but did not perform to expectations. He said he has followed the player’s career closely through his spells at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and now Wydad Casablanca.

Thembinkosi Lorch in action for Wydad AC against Manchester City at Lincoln Financial Field. Image: Terence Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Radebe supports coach despite fan backlash

Radebe weighed in during an AFCON trophy tour event in Dube, Soweto, defending Broos’ decision while acknowledging Lorch’s talent.

“We’ve got quality already in the team. I respect the coach’s decision on Lorch, and he’s proven that he knows what he’s doing,” Radebe said.

“The structure is already there in the national team, and we already have depth, so it would be difficult to sacrifice a player who’s been there for a while for Lorch.

“Yes, Lorch has been performing well lately and has handled criticism in the past, but Bafana have been doing well without him. I understand the coach’s decision. It’s not only Lorch; other players are performing well but find it difficult to convince Broos.”

South Africa will compete in Group B at AFCON, facing Zimbabwe, Egypt, and Angola. The tournament runs from 21 December until 18 January.

