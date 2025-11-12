Bafana Bafana’s assistant coach is taking a major step towards top-tier coaching accreditation

Hugo Broos’ succession plan gains momentum as his trusted deputy begins formal training

The CAF A Licence course in Lesotho will feature two former South African football greats

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman “Midnight Express” Mkhalele will enrol for the CAF A Licence course in Maseru immediately after the ongoing FIFA international break.

The move comes as a reassurance to head coach Hugo Broos, who had earlier expressed worry over Mkhalele’s absence of formal coaching credentials, even though he had openly endorsed him as his likely successor when he retires in July next year.

Broos, who guided South Africa to the 2023 AFCON qualification, has already stated his intention to retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas to spend more time with his family in Belgium.

Broos endorses Mkhalele as successor

Mkhalele, part of Broos’ technical team since May 2021, will now move closer to meeting CAF’s requirements to manage a national team. Broos had previously lamented that Mkhalele’s only shortcoming was not holding the necessary licence.

Broos told the media at SAFA House last month that the only problem was that Mkhalele did not have the necessary qualifications. He added that this could be resolved if Mkhalele pursued the UEFA Pro Licence required for national team coaches.

LeFA will host the CAF A Licence workshops from 18 to 25 November, directly after the FIFA window.

Former Bafana stars to join the programme

Mkhalele will be joined by David Nyathi, a fellow 1996 AFCON winner, as both former internationals look to upgrade their coaching credentials and contribute to the development of African football.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana continue preparations for their upcoming friendly against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, 15 November 2025. The fixture forms part of their final build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Angola, Egypt, and Zimbabwe in Group B.

Head coach Hugo Broos said that the game will be given the seriousness it deserves as it forms the preparations for the upcoming AFCON.

Broos said they were preparing for the friendly match against Zambia, but added that, for him, friendly games did not exist. He explained that every match demanded full focus and commitment, saying they always played to win and that this game was no different.

He said that losing on Saturday would not be acceptable and that he expected every player to approach the game with the same seriousness as a qualifier. He emphasised that it was not a holiday and added that it would also be his last chance to assess a few players more closely before finalising the squad.

Gavin Hunt touted to replace Hugo Broos

Briefly News previously reported that football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu considers Durban City coach Gavin Hunt a credible candidate to replace Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

He cited his experience and deep understanding of South African football. However, he noted that transitioning from club to national management was never straightforward.

