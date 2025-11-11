Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused made a brief appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court

Cat and his wife, Tsakani, have a new legal representative in the form of Bronwynne Forbay

South Africans shared their thoughts on the latest development and the decision made by Cat's lawyer

The case against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused will be heading to the high court. Image: @Sli_Masikane

GAUTENG – The case against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused is ready for trial and has been transferred to the high court.

Matlala and his co-accused face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. The charges stem from a failed hit on his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. Matlala also faces ten other attempted murder charges.

He will stand trial alongside his wife Tsakani, Teigo Floyd, and Musa Kekana. Kekana’s daughter, Nithabising Nzama, was later charged with money laundering and will appear alongside the other four before the high court in Johannesburg.

Matlala’s case transferred to the high court

During a brief appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, the cases against Matlala and his co-accused were centralised. The matter has now been transferred to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. The accused will appear again on 29 January 2026.

His co-accused are out on bail, while Matlala will remain behind bars at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services.

Cat and Tsakani get a new lawyer

During Cat and Tsakani’s brief appearance, it was also announced that their lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, had withdrawn from the case. The couple have since brought in a new legal representative, Bronwynne Forbay. Forbay previously represented Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma.

The lawyer for Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his wife, Tsakani, withdrew from the case. Image: @Koena_xM

South Africans react to Matlala’s appearance

Social media users weighed in on Matlala’s latest appearance, with many focusing on the fact that his lawyer withdrew.

@RichmanSekatane said:

“He’s going away for a long time now. As soon as you change a lawyer, we know the bank balance is now down.”

Klement Bruce Mayimele agreed:

“The pockets are starting to get deep holes when you see lawyers withdraw.”

@MatthewsMaphal1 stated:

“They may delay as much as they like, but justice is going to prevail.”

C.J. Phaahle Kgaphola suggested:

“The lawyer saw he's fighting a losing battle and his life might be in danger.”

Tiketi Samuel Nhlapo added:

“The attorney is already sorted out with the December cash, so now it is time to bounce.”

Mohau Hauzen Mahoota Legodi asked:

“The lawyer withdrew at the last hour, vele? Something fishy.”

Ledile Mathiba stated:

“Too many explosives to handle. I'd withdraw too if I were the lawyer.”

De Crow asked:

“So, what would happen if the new lawyer decided to step down in January? Will another date be set up?”

Cat appears in court in flashy clothes

With Matlala only appearing in court again in October, he won't have a chance to wear his fancy outfits.

Briefly News reported that he turned heads when he recently appeared in court wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit and pants.

He also sported an expensive Rolex watch and informed the court about the properties he owns, which are valued at R8 million.

