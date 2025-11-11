Popular American singer and songwriter Sabrina Claudio will be heading to Mzansi in December 2025

It was announced that she will be headlining the YFM music festival, LYFE, in Johannesburg

Y’s Music Curator, Gcobisa Codi Dinca, shared with Briefly News what the station has planned for the event goers

American star Sabrina Claudio is heading to South Africa in December. Image: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

The festive season is upon us, and YFM is bringing the heat this December as they have excitedly announced on social media that they will be bringing the international R&B sensation Sabrina Claudio to Mzansi.

Though many netizens were disappointed to hear that they won't be seeing Doja Cat live this festive season, Y came up with a hot headliner for their LYFE music festival, which will be taking place on Saturday, 6 December 2025, at Marks Park, Emmarentia, in Johannesburg.

Claudio will be performing just months after Travis Scott's successful and impressive Circus Maximus world tour at the FNB Stadium.

Sabrina Claudio will be headlining alongside Lloyiso and Manana, and other YFM DJs.

"We’re turning up the heat this summer, LYFE IS BACK!!! Help us welcome international R&B star, @sabrinaclaudio, as our official headliner. The ultimate music experience is happening on Saturday, 6 December at Marks Park, Emmarentia. Gather your coins, tickets go live TOMORROW, Webtickets at 9 am," the post reads.

See the post below:

Fans can't wait to see Sabrina live in SA

Shortly after the radio station announced that they would be bringing Sabrina to their music festival on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, expressing how excited they were. Take a look at what they had to say below:

@_NathanielVM said:

"OMG. Yohhhh, we literally have another music experience the following day after this. @OnceUponJoburg, look at this."

@Missilezz wrote:

"OMGGGGGG TELL ME SHE’S coming to CAPE TOWN TOO."

@Prayershatadi commented:

"Haibo kanjani manje and DVSN the following day."

@stjompeee mentioned:

"Wake up, besties, YFM is bringing Sabrina Claudio to South Africa!"

@Yolophonik responded:

"Yfm is bringing Sabrina Claudio to South Ah. Yho!"

@Jamie_the_bear replied:

"This is going to be me when she performs Runnin thru lovers."

Fans can't wait to see Sabrina perform in December. Image: Supplied

YFM talks about the upcoming LYFE festival

While many were excited about Sabrina headlining, Y's music curator Gcobisa Codi Dinca shared with Briefly News what netizens can expect from the upcoming LYFE festival.

She said:

"Summer is already knocking - and Y is turning the heat right up with Club Y, followed by LYFE this December. We’re talking next-level vibes, the coolest fits, and a line-up that’s full of flames. It’s all about great fashion, positive energy, good music, and that signature Y flavour, as always."

