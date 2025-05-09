Seasoned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo rejected a public request to invite Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma on the breakfast show on Kaya 959

Netizens weighed in with mixed opinions, some agreeing with Dhlomo's decision, while others accused him of being rude

Scotts Maphuma is putting in the work to get back in Mzansi's good books and posed for selfies with his fans

Sizwe Dhlomo rejected a request to interview Scotts Maphuma. Image: sizwedhlomo, scotts_maphuma

Sizwe Dhlomo set social media buzzing after turning down a request to invite Scotts Maphuma on the Kaya 959 Breakfast Show. Dhlomo presents Siz the World every weekday from 6 am to 9 am, supported by Sol Phenduka, Mpho Maboi and Mfundo Mabalane.

Sizwe Dhlomo rejects Scotts Maphuma interview request

Scotts Maphuma fell out with his fans across Mzansi when he declared that he owes them nothing, including simple selfies with him. Fans gave the Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker the same energy and ignored him during his live performances.

Despite apologising several times, the Amapiano musician is still on Mzansi’s blocklist. A social media user @Zkrmadiba took to X on Friday 9 May and asked seasoned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo if he could invite Scotts Maphuma for an interview. The social media user posted:

“@SizweDhlomo can you guys please get Scotts Maphuma on your show?”

In his response, Sizwe Dhlomo flatly turned down the suggestion, saying:

“We’re not that sort of show.”

Netizens react to Sizwe Dhlomo's response

In the comments, several netizens disagreed with Sizwe Dhlomo and argued their case on why he should invite the under fire musician. Others supported his stance and agreed that inviting Scotts Maphuma would be out of pocket.

Here are some of the reactions:

@FootballStage_1 claimed:

“You are being rude.”

@Ndlolothi_ said:

“Well said. It's totally unnecessary to have him on the show.”

@phestahiver argued:

“But you should, I mean that’s literally current affairs and you are not a talk radio, I am sure any producer of a show like yours would want to have him, but I guess pride has you clamped down.”

@paul_mzizi responded:

“He's not being rude. If the producers don't bring such artists for interviews, it's the rule of the station.”

@Vigro91216943 suggested:

“Please take the Siz show serious. He can go to Jozi FM.”

Sizwe Dhlomo denied a request to interview Scotts Maphuma. Image: sizwedhlomo, scotts_maphuma

Nota Baloyi advises Scotts Maphuma

Meanwhile, music executive turned podcaster, Nota Baloyi, shared a tongue-in-cheek suggestion on how Scotts Maphuma can get himself uncancelled.

In his characteristic wit and humour, Nota advised the Bheke le Bheke hitmaker to go to South Gate for a meet and greet with his fans.

Baloyi said this would be a win-win situation for him as he can sell CDs and merchandise while he's at it.

Scotts Maphuma takes pictures with fans

In more entertainment news, it seems Scotts Maphuma is willing to do anything to prove to Mzansi that he is a changed man.

Briefly News recently reported that Maphuma is now doing damage control and taking pictures with fans after facing the wrath of Mzansi.

A picture of the hitmaker grinning from ear to ear while with a fan was shared on X. Mzansi is still not convinced that Scotts has learnt his lesson and brought up past instances he was rude to his fans.

