Enhle Mbali became a topic of online discussion after footage of her participating in the N'y pense plus dance challenge resurfaced

In the video reposted on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 9 November 2025, Enhle Mbali confidently busted out saucy dance moves in her bathroom

Social media users erupted with speculation as to why Enhle Mbali was cheerfully dancing, while others gushed over her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africa weighed in on the video of Enhle Mbali's saucy dancing in old video. Image: enhlembali

Source: Instagram

South African media personality and fashion entrepreneur Enhle Mbali is dominating social media trends again, this time for her dance moves.

The Homewrecker actress, who has been enjoying her freedom since the finalisation of her divorce from Black Coffee, is under scrutiny after a video of hers was reposted online.

Enhle Mbali's dance video resurfaces online

On Sunday, 9 November 2025, entertainment and current affairs blogger MDNNews reposted a TikTok video of Enhle Mbali confidently participating in the N’y pense plus dance challenge. The post was shared on X with the caption:

“Enhle Mbali showing off her dance moves.”

In the video, Enhle Mbali moves gracefully to N'y pense plus by French singer Tayc. Enhle shows off a smooth belly dance for a few seconds before the video ends.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Enhle Mbali's dance moves

In the comments section, several South African social media users gushed over Enhle Mbali’s beauty and smooth dance moves. The dance video also sparked some speculation. While some humorously referenced that one time, Enhle Mbali complained that Black Coffee hadn't paid the electricity bill; others suggested she was celebrating her first payout from the divorce settlement.

Here are some of the comments:

@SagewaseSouthAh claimed:

“Things are getting out of hand with her since that settlement.”

@sipho_mate joked:

“I'd dance too. No stress for electricity bills.”

@JoshuaRamoshaba advised:

“Normalise to say, ‘Millionaire Mbali.’”

@NomZamoMdhluli said:

"Show me a rich person who can dance. I will wait."

@ObakengSeg10 speculated:

“First payment notification just popped up on her phone's screen 🥳🥳”

@BlackAn65843366 asked:

“Forget the moves, how much was the outfit, and when did she buy it?”

@HNproductions21 remarked:

“Kudliwa imali ye sandla manje.”

@LFC92788 joked:

“Grootman's money changes people from Zulu to Indian.”

@ma11leven said:

“The half a billion Rand dance!”

@MrorMsdrunkard laughed:

“With 500m in my pocket, I would also dance like that. Practice all day, every day 😂😂😂”

@UrMomFavBaas remarked:

“Money can give you new talents.”

@Siyavuy77463877 said:

"We're receiving vitamin M left-right-centre."

Enhle Mbali's dance video surfaced after her divorce from Black Coffee. Image: enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali’s cheerful dance to Black Coffee’s song surfaces

Enhle Mbali didn't just dance to N’y pense plus by Tayc after her divorce to Black Coffee was finalised.

Briefly News previously reported that a video of Enhle Mbali dancing to one of Black Coffee's songs from happier times surfaced on social media.

The clip was taken while the couple was still married, only to surface after their messy divorce was finalised. Their controversial marriage and ultimate split dominated the headlines, with mixed reactions shared by the online community.

Source: Briefly News